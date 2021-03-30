Florence City Council special election results

*** This is intended to be a page updated with the results as they come in. The final results will be posted a different story on SCNow.com and in the Morning News on Thursday***
Results as of 8:27 p.m.; Number of precincts in: 20
District 1
Lashonda Nesmith Jackson 427 (47.55%)
William Schofield 471 (52.45%)
Write-in 0 (0%)
District 3
Bryan Braddock 504 (98.63%)
Write-in 7 (1.37%)
