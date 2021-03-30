 Skip to main content
Florence City Council special election results
breaking

Florence City Council special election results

{{featured_button_text}}

*** This is intended to be a page updated with the results as they come in. The final results will be posted a different story on SCNow.com and in the Morning News on Thursday***

Results as of 8:27 p.m.; Number of precincts in: 20

District 1

Lashonda Nesmith Jackson 427 (47.55%)

William Schofield 471 (52.45%)

Write-in 0 (0%)

District 3

Bryan Braddock 504 (98.63%)

Write-in 7 (1.37%)

Results as of 8:18 p.m.; Number of precincts in: 17

District 1

Lashonda Nesmith Jackson 413 (56.19%)

William Schofield 322 (43.81%)

Write-in 0 (0%)

District 3

Bryan Braddock 504 (98.63%)

Write-in 7 (1.37%)

Results as of 8:14 p.m.; Number of precincts in: 15

District 1

Lashonda Nesmith Jackson 399 (65.09%)

William Schofield 214 (34.91%)

Write-in 0 (0%)

District 3

Bryan Braddock 504 (98.63%)

Write-in 7 (1.37%)

Results as of 8:05 p.m.; Number of precincts in: 11

District 1

Lashonda Nesmith Jackson 284 (69.44%)

William Schofield 125 (30.56%)

Write-in 0 (0%)

District 3

Bryan Braddock 504 (98.63%)

Write-in 7 (1.37%)

Results as of 8 p.m.; Number of precincts in: 9

District 1

Lashonda Nesmith Jackson 267 (71.58%)

William Schofield 106 (28.42%)

Write-in 0 (0%)

District 3

Bryan Braddock 432 (99.31%)

Write-in 3 (0.69%)

Results as of 7:47 p.m.; Number of precincts in: 5

District 1

Lashonda Nesmith Jackson 165 (61.57%)

William Schofield 103 (38.43%)

Write-in 0 (0%)

District 3

Bryan Braddock 218 (99.09%)

Write-in 2 (0.91%)

Results as of 7:23 p.m.; Number of precincts in: absentee

District 1

Lashonda Nesmith Jackson 161 (63.89%)

William Schofield 91 (36.11%)

Write-in 0 (0%)

District 3

Bryan Braddock 81 (97.59%)

Write-in 2 (2.41%)

