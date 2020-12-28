Florence City Council special elections absentee voting begins Tuesday

The special election in District 3 was called when Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II was elected to fill remaining two years of James Schofield's term on the Florence County Council in a special election that coincided with the Nov. 3 general election.

The winner of the Jan. 26 primary and any needed runoffs − scheduled for two weeks after the primary − will not face Democratic opposition for the seat. Thus, barring a write-in campaign, the winner of the primary and runoffs will win the seat.

To cast an absentee ballot in person, visit the election commission office at 219 Third Loop Road between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. before 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Rules for photo ID required to vote at the polling place apply.

A person eligible to vote in the primary can also request a mail-in ballot for the race from the election commission office.

To cast an absentee ballot by mail, a person must first obtain an application via the state election commission's website, SCVotes.org, or call, fax, mail, or email the Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Commission.