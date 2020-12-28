Florence City Council special elections absentee voting begins Tuesday

FLORENCE, S.C. — In person absentee voting will begin at noon Tuesday in two primaries that will help determine two members of the Florence City Council.
Residents of Florence City Council District 1 can vote in the Democratic primary between James "Big Man" Kennedy, Joey McMillan, Darryl Witherspoon Mitchell, LaShonda Nesmith Jackson and Jermaine C. Nowline.
Residents of Florence City Council District 3 can vote in the Republican primary between Bryan Braddock, Robby Hill, John Sweeney and Glynn F. Willis.
District 1 includes the northwestern portion of the city along with a portion of north Florence, a triangle shaped area of southern Florence bounded by West Palmetto Street, Cherokee Road and Park Avenue, and most of the annexed portions of west Florence.
The special election in District 1 was called when Teresa Myers Ervin was elected to be mayor. As she was on the city council, she gave up her seat on the council to serve as mayor.
The winner of the Jan. 26 primary and any needed runoffs − scheduled for two weeks after the primary − will face Republican William Schofield in the March 30 general election.
District 3 includes the the western five-sixths of the southern portion of the city.
The special election in District 3 was called when Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II was elected to fill remaining two years of James Schofield's term on the Florence County Council in a special election that coincided with the Nov. 3 general election.
The winner of the Jan. 26 primary and any needed runoffs − scheduled for two weeks after the primary − will not face Democratic opposition for the seat. Thus, barring a write-in campaign, the winner of the primary and runoffs will win the seat.
To cast an absentee ballot in person, visit the election commission office at 219 Third Loop Road between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. before 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Rules for photo ID required to vote at the polling place apply.
A person eligible to vote in the primary can also request a mail-in ballot for the race from the election commission office.
To cast an absentee ballot by mail, a person must first obtain an application via the state election commission's website, SCVotes.org, or call, fax, mail, or email the Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Commission.
On SCvotes.org, the application form can be found by clicking "Get My Absentee Application" in the center left of the page. Then, by clicking "Get the application" in the center of the page. Next, a person must fill out the voter registration information, including name, date of birth, Social Security number and county of registration. The next screen displayed is precinct information along with an address box if a person wants the application form mailed to a location other than the address the person is registered to vote at. Once that information is filled out, a person clicks on "continue" at the bottom of the screen to get the application form.
The phone number of the Florence elections commission is 843-665-3094. The fax number is 843-292-1613. The address of the commission is 219 Third Loop Road, Florence, SC 29505. The email is Vote.Florence@elections.sc.gov.
The application to cast an absentee ballot must be in the possession of the Florence elections commission by no later than 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
The special rules enacted to allow all South Carolina voters have expired. Thus, voters wishing to cast an absentee ballot must fall within one of 17 categories: members of the Armed Forces, American Red Cross, United Service Organization or employed by the government and working outside their county of residence on Election Day or those that are a spouse or a dependent of such a person that resides overseas. It is permitted for voters who are physically disabled, who are students or spouses or dependents of students who are attending school out of their county of residence.
It is permitted for voters who cannot vote because of employment on election day, or those who plan to be on vacation on Election Day, or those who are in the hospital within a four-day period before Election Day or had a death or funeral in the family within three days of the election, or those who care for sick or disabled people. It also is permitted for voters who are working the election and that are serving as jurors.