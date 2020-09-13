 Skip to main content
Florence City Council to approve stormwater projects
Florence City Council to approve stormwater projects

FLORENCE, S.C. — The city of Florence is set to make several stormwater system improvements. 

On the agenda for Monday's city council meeting is the first reading of an ordinance that would approve the use of funds on 12 projects in the city. 

Included are culvert projects on Sandhurst at $585,000, Oakland Avenue at $410,000, Malden Drive at $310,000, Tarleton Estates at $295,000, the Cheves Street underpass at $200,000 and Dargan and Elm Street for $165,000. 

Outfall and piping projects include Pennsylvania Street at $1.53 million, Thomas Road at $485,000, Cannon Street at $400,000, and Rebecca Street for $240,000. 

There is also a $500,000 water-quality project at Timrod Park and a $515,000 ditch-piping project on Saint Anthony Avenue and College Park Drive. 

Also on the agenda is an emergency ordinance extending the city's previous ordinances issued in response to the threat posed by COVID-19. 

The council is also expected to consider the second and final reading of an ordinance approving a lease agreement with attorney Steven M. Calcutt for office space in the building located at 152 McQueen St. 

On first reading the council is expected to consider two ordinances amending the city's budget, an ordinance amending the city's zoning ordinance to add microbreweries and brewpubs, and an ordinance annexing and zoning a property located at the corner of Gilbert Drive and Freedom Boulevard. 

There is also a resolution to honor Flow Town Yoga for its contributions to the revitalization of downtown Florence. 

The council is also expected to hear from Lou Zeller of the Blue Ridge Environmental Defense League regarding a proposed pipeline along the Pee Dee River near Pamplico. 

The city receives a portion of its water from the river. 

Monday's meeting will be conducted via Zoom. 

For public participation in the meeting, people are asked to submit a comment or statement for consideration regarding an agenda item to Mary Fountain at mfountain@cityofflorence.com by noon Monday or access the meeting through Zoom.

Any person who wishes to appear before the city council during the meeting must contact the city manager’s office at 843-665-3113 or mfountain@cityofflorence.com before noon and provide the name of the person wishing to speak, contact information for the person and the matter on which the person wishes to speak.

If a group of people have an issue, it is preferred that a spokesperson be selected for the group.

Once contacted, the city will provide call-in information for the meeting.

Those calling in to the meeting are asked to speak clearly and deliberately, introduce themselves, be in a quiet place, turn down the volume on their streams of the meeting, be prepared to present concerns in a timely manner and wait a few seconds for lag time if addressed by a member of the council.

Also when a person calls into the meeting, that person will be held in a waiting room until recognized to present at the meeting.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

It will be broadcast by the city’s YouTube channel, which can be found by visiting the city’s website, cityofflorence.com, clicking the city council drop down menu at the top of the screen and clicking on web broadcast.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

