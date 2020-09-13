Florence City Council to approve stormwater projects

There is also a resolution to honor Flow Town Yoga for its contributions to the revitalization of downtown Florence.

The council is also expected to hear from Lou Zeller of the Blue Ridge Environmental Defense League regarding a proposed pipeline along the Pee Dee River near Pamplico.

The city receives a portion of its water from the river.

Monday's meeting will be conducted via Zoom.

For public participation in the meeting, people are asked to submit a comment or statement for consideration regarding an agenda item to Mary Fountain at mfountain@cityofflorence.com by noon Monday or access the meeting through Zoom.

Any person who wishes to appear before the city council during the meeting must contact the city manager’s office at 843-665-3113 or mfountain@cityofflorence.com before noon and provide the name of the person wishing to speak, contact information for the person and the matter on which the person wishes to speak.

If a group of people have an issue, it is preferred that a spokesperson be selected for the group.

Once contacted, the city will provide call-in information for the meeting.