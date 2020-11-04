Florence City Council to be majority African American

FLORENCE, S.C. — The city of Florence will be governed by a majority African American city council.

Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes received 9,885 votes or 27.21% of the total votes cast Tuesday to secure one at-large seat on the city council.

Chaquez McCall received 9,785 votes or 26.94% of the total votes cast to secure the other.

Once Barnes, McCall, and Mayor-elect Teresa Myers Ervin take office, they will will join Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore as African Americans on the seven-member city council.

Prior to the election, three members of the city council were African American: Myers Ervin, who held a district seat; Gibson-Hye Moore; and Octavia Williams-Blake.

Barnes and McCall were running against Republicans John Sweeney and Steve Byrd. Sweeney received a little more than 23% of the votes and Byrd received a little less than 23%.

The number of African Americans on the city council could increase further.

Once Myers Ervin takes office as mayor, her district seat will become vacated, creating the need for a special election.