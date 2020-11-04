Florence City Council to be majority African American

FLORENCE, S.C. — The city of Florence will be governed by a majority African American city council.
Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes received 9,885 votes or 27.21% of the total votes cast Tuesday to secure one at-large seat on the city council.
Chaquez McCall received 9,785 votes or 26.94% of the total votes cast to secure the other.
Once Barnes, McCall, and Mayor-elect Teresa Myers Ervin take office, they will will join Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore as African Americans on the seven-member city council.
Prior to the election, three members of the city council were African American: Myers Ervin, who held a district seat; Gibson-Hye Moore; and Octavia Williams-Blake.
Barnes and McCall were running against Republicans John Sweeney and Steve Byrd. Sweeney received a little more than 23% of the votes and Byrd received a little less than 23%.
The number of African Americans on the city council could increase further.
Once Myers Ervin takes office as mayor, her district seat will become vacated, creating the need for a special election.
The district she represents includes the largely African American northwest part of the city.
Also, Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II, who represents the southern and western portions of the city, won a county council seat, necessitating another special election for that seat.
This district is considerably less African American than the other districts in the city.
