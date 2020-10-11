Florence City Council to consider amended rental registry ordinance

Also on second reading at Monday's meeting are ordinances approving construction of stormwater improvements, amending the city's budget, modifying the city's zoning code to include brew pups, micro-distilleries and micro-breweries, and annexing and zoning property along Freedom Boulevard.

Two ordinances are scheduled to be introduced and read for the first time at Monday's meeting. One annexes and zones 17 acres of property in the Grove at Ebenezer and the other abandons the city's interest in a right of way along Greenway Drive.

John Brewer is also expected to address the council regarding property he owns on Cox Street and to make sure he still has access to the property.

Any citizen who wishes to appear before the council during the meeting must contact the city manager's office at 843-665-3113 or write to apope@cityofflorence.com before noon on Monday. Commenters will be asked to provide a name, contact information and the matter on which the commenter wish to speak. It is preferred that if a group of citizens has an issue, it will select a spokesperson.

The meeting can be viewed through the city’s website, cityofflorence.com. From the home page, under the drop-down menu for “City Council,” click on “Web Broadcast.”

