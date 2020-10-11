Florence City Council to consider amended rental registry ordinance

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence City Council is set to consider the proposed rental registry ordinance for the second and final time Monday.
On the agenda for the 1 p.m. virtual meeting of the council is the second and final reading of Bill No. 2020-35, which amends the city's code to add the rental registry to it.
The ordinance was approved on first reading at a special called city council meeting held on Sept. 29. At that meeting, it was expected that the ordinance would be amended prior to second reading.
The potential amendment still mandates that landlords must obtain a $25 rental permit and a business license to rent domiciles in the city. However, it does offer an exception to the business license if the owner of the property owns less than five units in the city.
It also removes the requirement of a contact person living within 50 miles of the city.
The amendment also specifies that rental units with repeated criminal activity are considered to be violating the ordinance.
The registry would become effective July 1, 2021.
The city council held a work session on Sept. 21 to receive a presentation from staff about the registry and to receive public comment.
Also on second reading at Monday's meeting are ordinances approving construction of stormwater improvements, amending the city's budget, modifying the city's zoning code to include brew pups, micro-distilleries and micro-breweries, and annexing and zoning property along Freedom Boulevard.
Two ordinances are scheduled to be introduced and read for the first time at Monday's meeting. One annexes and zones 17 acres of property in the Grove at Ebenezer and the other abandons the city's interest in a right of way along Greenway Drive.
John Brewer is also expected to address the council regarding property he owns on Cox Street and to make sure he still has access to the property.
