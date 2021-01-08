Florence City Council to consider extending face mask ordinance

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence City Council is expected to consider extending its face mask ordinance Monday afternoon.

On the agenda for the monthly meeting of the council is a resolution that would extend the city's emergency ordinance requiring face masks and allowing for electronic meetings.

Face masks have been mandatory in Florence since a proclamation was issued by former Mayor Stephen J. Wukela and City Manager Randy Osterman in July. That proclamation was ratified by the city council later in July for 60 days. The city council voted in September and in November to extend the emergency ordinance for another 60 days.

There are exceptions built in to the July proclamation, including people in outdoor areas adjacent to restaurants or retail locations, people with conflicting religious beliefs, people with medical problems, children under 6 (but accompanying adults must make efforts to get the children ages 2-6 to wear masks), people actually eating, in private offices where social distancing is observed, to comply with orders from law enforcement officials and people with only family members that they live with in the same enclosed area.