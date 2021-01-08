Florence City Council to consider extending face mask ordinance

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence City Council is expected to consider extending its face mask ordinance Monday afternoon.
On the agenda for the monthly meeting of the council is a resolution that would extend the city's emergency ordinance requiring face masks and allowing for electronic meetings.
Face masks have been mandatory in Florence since a proclamation was issued by former Mayor Stephen J. Wukela and City Manager Randy Osterman in July. That proclamation was ratified by the city council later in July for 60 days. The city council voted in September and in November to extend the emergency ordinance for another 60 days.
There are exceptions built in to the July proclamation, including people in outdoor areas adjacent to restaurants or retail locations, people with conflicting religious beliefs, people with medical problems, children under 6 (but accompanying adults must make efforts to get the children ages 2-6 to wear masks), people actually eating, in private offices where social distancing is observed, to comply with orders from law enforcement officials and people with only family members that they live with in the same enclosed area.
A civil penalty of $25 per day for not wearing a mask is included for customers and $100 per day for businesses whose employees are violating the proclamation.
Also on the agenda are the second and final readings of ordinances annexing and zoning 15 acres near the intersection of West Sumter Street and Pisgah Road and granting an easement to Duke Energy on a property located on Alligator Road and first readings of an ordinance adopting a business license ordinance to comply with changes in the state law brought on by a bill led by state Rep. Jay Jordan and annexing four properties on North Sierra Range.
There is also a resolution to add a third day to the Christmas holiday for city employees.
The meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday in the city council chambers of the city center at 324 W. Evans St. The meeting will be closed to the public but available via the city's YouTube channel.
To comment at the meeting, email a comment or a request to comment about a specific agenda item along with a name, phone number and address to ccmoore@cityofflorence.com by noon on Monday.
To view the meeting, visit the city's website, cityofflorence.com, go to the "Government" dropdown menu and select "Web Broadcast" under "City Council."