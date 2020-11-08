Florence City Council to consider extending face mask requirement

FLORENCE, S.C. — The city of Florence is considering extending its face mask requirement for another 60 days.

On the agenda for Monday's meeting of the Florence City Council is the first and final reading of a resolution that would extend the city's previously approved emergency ordinances for another 60 days.

The resolution, if approved, would also allow for the continued use of electronic meetings.

Face masks have been mandatory in Florence since a proclamation was issued by Wukela and City Manager Randy Osterman in July. That proclamation was ratified by the city council later in July for 60 days. The city council voted in September to extend the emergency ordinance for another 60 days.

There are exceptions built in to the proclamation, including people in outdoor areas adjacent to restaurants or retail locations, people with conflicting religious beliefs, people with medical problems, children under 6 (but accompanying adults must make efforts to get the children ages 2-6 to wear masks), people actually eating, in private offices where social distancing is observed, to comply with orders from law enforcement officials and people with only family members that they live with in the same enclosed area.