Florence City Council to consider extending face mask requirement

FLORENCE, S.C. — The city of Florence is considering extending its face mask requirement for another 60 days.
On the agenda for Monday's meeting of the Florence City Council is the first and final reading of a resolution that would extend the city's previously approved emergency ordinances for another 60 days.
The resolution, if approved, would also allow for the continued use of electronic meetings.
Face masks have been mandatory in Florence since a proclamation was issued by Wukela and City Manager Randy Osterman in July. That proclamation was ratified by the city council later in July for 60 days. The city council voted in September to extend the emergency ordinance for another 60 days.
There are exceptions built in to the proclamation, including people in outdoor areas adjacent to restaurants or retail locations, people with conflicting religious beliefs, people with medical problems, children under 6 (but accompanying adults must make efforts to get the children ages 2-6 to wear masks), people actually eating, in private offices where social distancing is observed, to comply with orders from law enforcement officials and people with only family members that they live with in the same enclosed area.
A civil penalty of $25 per day for not wearing a mask is recommended for customers and $100 per day for businesses whose employees are violating the proclamation.
Also on the agenda is the second and final reading of an ordinance annexing and zoning 17 acres in the Grove at Ebenezer, first readings of ordinances that grant Florence County an easement on Dargan Street for the construction of a sidewalk, annexes and zones a property on Jody Road that will be the location of a city fire station, annexes and zones a property along Texas Road, annexes and zones a property on Shenandoah Lane, and rezoning a property on Marion Avenue.
There are also resolutions designating Dec. 4 as Arbor Day in the city and adopting a CARES Act budget.
The council will meet at 1 p.m. on Monday via Zoom video conference.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.