Florence City Council to consider how to spend American Rescue Plan funds

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence City Council could decided what to do with nearly $8 million in additional revenue Monday afternoon.
On the agenda for the 1 p.m. Monday meeting of the Florence City Council is a resolution offering a plan for the city to spend the $7.94 million allocated to it under the American Rescue Plan.
The American Rescue Plan is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package geared toward helping the country to continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and the government shutdowns initiated to slow the spread of the virus.
Around $65.1 billion of the package was allocated to cities and towns to help them recover and help their citizens to continue to recover from the pandemic.
The proposed plan calls for allocating $3.04 million to the city's general fund with $1.02 million being allocated for the city council to spend, $680,000 for the construction of fields five and six at the city's new baseball and track complex, $350,000 for a new cherry picker to assist with yard waste removal, $300,000 for a new garbage truck, $260,901 for city employees who worked through the pandemic and $250,000 for neighborhood revitalization projects.
An additional $3 million would be allocated for various water and sewer projects and $1 million would go toward the enhancement of broadband access for underserved areas.
Over $652,000 would go toward providing premiums to city employees who interacted with the public during the pandemic and $250,000 would go to local nonprofits to fund rent and utility assistance.
Also on the agenda are the second and final readings of ordinances annexing and zoning a property on Hoffmeyer Road, several properties in Windsor Forest, and on Pisgah Road; an ordinance rezoning four properties on East Pine and Railroad Avenues to allow for the development of townhomes; transferring two properties to Desolate Land Group for redevelopment; establishing three citizen advisory boards; and adding $0.50 to the city stormwater fees.
On the agenda for first reading are ordinances conveying several properties for redevelopment and annexing and zoning a property on West Palmetto Street.
There are also resolutions approving a conditional grant development agreement and amending another, dedicating 10 parking spaces in front of the McMillan Federal Building for U.S. marshals only, approving the city's housing authority to issue up to $8 million in bonds to fund the development of a housing project in Dillon and commending Helping Florence Flourish for its recent cleanup.
Gary Finklea is expected to address the council about the city's business license ordinance. Sam Malik is expected to speak about an issue of public interest in water and sanitation. And Mark Williams is expected to speak about a traffic concern.