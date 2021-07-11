Florence City Council to consider how to spend American Rescue Plan funds

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence City Council could decided what to do with nearly $8 million in additional revenue Monday afternoon.

On the agenda for the 1 p.m. Monday meeting of the Florence City Council is a resolution offering a plan for the city to spend the $7.94 million allocated to it under the American Rescue Plan.

The American Rescue Plan is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package geared toward helping the country to continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and the government shutdowns initiated to slow the spread of the virus.

Around $65.1 billion of the package was allocated to cities and towns to help them recover and help their citizens to continue to recover from the pandemic.

The proposed plan calls for allocating $3.04 million to the city's general fund with $1.02 million being allocated for the city council to spend, $680,000 for the construction of fields five and six at the city's new baseball and track complex, $350,000 for a new cherry picker to assist with yard waste removal, $300,000 for a new garbage truck, $260,901 for city employees who worked through the pandemic and $250,000 for neighborhood revitalization projects.