Florence City Council to consider making Juneteenth a city holiday

FLORENCE, S.C. — The city of Florence may soon be adding another holiday.
On the agenda for the 1 p.m. Monday meeting of the Florence City Council is a resolution that would make Juneteenth a holiday within the city.
Juneteenth is a portmanteau of the words June and nineteenth. June 19, 1865, was the date on which Union Gen. Gordon Granger read aloud the contents of a proclamation that included an order freeing enslaved persons in the Confederate States of America. President Abraham Lincoln issued the emancipation proclamation in 1862 — it came into effect on Jan. 1, 1863 — but the Union did not have the manpower to be able to enforce the order in the Confederate States until Robert E. Lee surrendered in April 1865 and the Army of the Trans-Mississippi surrendered in early June.
The Emancipation Proclamation applied only to enslaved people living in the Confederate States. The enslaved people living the Union states were not freed until Dec. 6, 1865, when the Thirteenth Amendment was approved.
Information provided to the council indicates that 47 states currently recognize the day, although not all celebrate it as a holiday. The information also says that Columbia, Georgetown, and Irmo are among the South Carolina cities to mark the day by closing offices.
Also on the agenda is the second reading of an ordinance amending the city's current budget and first readings of ordinances annexing and zoning a property on Rainford Road, annexing and zoning most of the remainder of Lake Oakdale, and amending the planned development district for The Grove.
There are also resolutions approving the city's community block development grant budget for the next fiscal year, naming the city courtroom after late Judge Taft Guile Jr. and approving downtown redevelopment grants for the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year.
Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily is also expected to give a report on the mayor pro tempore position and Councilwoman Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes is expected to give a report on city committees.
Andrea Jackson and Minster Marcus Simmons are expected to address the council regarding funding for My Brother's Keeper and Joey McMillan, Barnett Greenberg and Gary Finklea are expected to address the council regarding the rental registry ordinance and the city's business license fees.
The meeting will be held via Zoom videoconferencing and will be broadcast on the city's YouTube channel.
To comment at the meeting, email a comment or a request to comment about a specific agenda item along with a name, phone number and address to ccmoore@cityofflorence.com by noon on Monday.
To view the meeting, visit the city's website, cityofflorence.com, go to the "Government" dropdown menu and select "Web Broadcast" under "City Council."