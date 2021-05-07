Florence City Council to consider making Juneteenth a city holiday

FLORENCE, S.C. — The city of Florence may soon be adding another holiday.

On the agenda for the 1 p.m. Monday meeting of the Florence City Council is a resolution that would make Juneteenth a holiday within the city.

Juneteenth is a portmanteau of the words June and nineteenth. June 19, 1865, was the date on which Union Gen. Gordon Granger read aloud the contents of a proclamation that included an order freeing enslaved persons in the Confederate States of America. President Abraham Lincoln issued the emancipation proclamation in 1862 — it came into effect on Jan. 1, 1863 — but the Union did not have the manpower to be able to enforce the order in the Confederate States until Robert E. Lee surrendered in April 1865 and the Army of the Trans-Mississippi surrendered in early June.

The Emancipation Proclamation applied only to enslaved people living in the Confederate States. The enslaved people living the Union states were not freed until Dec. 6, 1865, when the Thirteenth Amendment was approved.

Information provided to the council indicates that 47 states currently recognize the day, although not all celebrate it as a holiday. The information also says that Columbia, Georgetown, and Irmo are among the South Carolina cities to mark the day by closing offices.