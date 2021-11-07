Florence City Council to consider mask mandate again Monday

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence City Council could consider mandating masks again Monday.
On the agenda for the 1 p.m., Monday, meeting of the council is the first and final reading of an emergency ordinance that would mandate masks within the city and a resolution that would extend the current emergency ordinance that strongly encourages but does not require masks.
The mask mandate emergency ordinance contains exceptions for situations when social distancing is possible, for people with religious beliefs that conflict with the mandate, for children under 6, for people with medical or behavioral issues that prevent them from wearing a mask, people who are eating, for people who are told to remove a mask by law enforcement and situations where it’s not feasible to wear a mask (swimming or dental work are two examples).
The mask mandate emergency ordinance also carries penalties of $25 for a violation and $100 for employers whose employees violate the mask mandate.
Both the mask mandate ordinance and the encouraging masks ordinance require the use of masks in city buildings such as the city center.
The council considered mandating masks at a special called meeting in September but instead voted 5-2 in favor of a resolution encouraging the use of masks but not mandating it.
The city’s previous mask mandate was in effect from July 2020 until May when South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order ending city mask mandates that relied on his state of emergency declarations.
A spokesman for McMaster said cities and counties are free to implement mandates if they have the votes and the constitutional authority to do so.
Whether the cities and counties actually have the constitutional authority to mandate masks is likely to be determined in the courts.
Also on the agenda for the meeting are the second and final readings of ordinances that establishes a development agreement for The Bluffs at Mill Creek, rezones 257 North Coit Street., and rezones three properties on Cherokee Road.
There are also first readings of ordinances donating a piece of property to the Timmonsville Rescue Squad and rezoning a property on West Sumter Street.
The agenda also indicates the council will consider resolutions that designate Dec. 3 as Arbor Day, recognize November as Native American Heritage Month, and strongly encouraging residents to get vaccinated from and test for COVID-19 before the holiday season.
Frank Rainwater, executive director of the South Carolina Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office, is expected to present redistricting information to the council.