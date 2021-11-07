Florence City Council to consider mask mandate again Monday

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence City Council could consider mandating masks again Monday.

On the agenda for the 1 p.m., Monday, meeting of the council is the first and final reading of an emergency ordinance that would mandate masks within the city and a resolution that would extend the current emergency ordinance that strongly encourages but does not require masks.

The mask mandate emergency ordinance contains exceptions for situations when social distancing is possible, for people with religious beliefs that conflict with the mandate, for children under 6, for people with medical or behavioral issues that prevent them from wearing a mask, people who are eating, for people who are told to remove a mask by law enforcement and situations where it’s not feasible to wear a mask (swimming or dental work are two examples).

The mask mandate emergency ordinance also carries penalties of $25 for a violation and $100 for employers whose employees violate the mask mandate.

Both the mask mandate ordinance and the encouraging masks ordinance require the use of masks in city buildings such as the city center.