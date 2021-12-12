Florence City Council to consider mask mandate Monday

The council considered mandating masks at a called meeting in September but instead voted 5-2 in favor of a resolution encouraging the use of masks but not mandating it.

The city’s previous mask mandate was in effect from July 2020 until May when South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order ending city mask mandates that relied on his state of emergency declarations.

A spokesman for McMaster said cities and counties are free to implement mandates if they have the votes and the constitutional authority to do so.

Also on the agenda for the meeting is the second and final reading of an ordinance authorizing the donation of a piece of property in Timmonsville to the Timmonsville Rescue Squad; the first reading of ordinances annexing and zoning properties on Second Loop Road and Parsons Gate and an ordinance abandoning the city's interest in an undeveloped right of way behind Hayden Court.