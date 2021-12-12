Florence City Council to consider mask mandate Monday

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence City Council is again expected to consider a masking ordinance Monday afternoon.
On the agenda for the 1 p.m. Monday meeting of the city council is the first and final reading of an emergency ordinance that would mandate the wearing of face masks in businesses and restaurants open to the public.
The mandate would not apply to schools. A budgetary provision of the South Carolina General Assembly prevents school officials from using state funds to enforce a mandate.
The mask mandate emergency ordinance contains exceptions for situations when social distancing is possible, for people with religious beliefs that conflict with the mandate, for children under 6-years-old, for people with medical or behavioral issues that prevent them from wearing a mask, people who are eating, for people who are told to remove a mask by law enforcement and situations where it’s not feasible to wear a mask -- swimming or dental work are two examples.
The mask mandate emergency ordinance also carries penalties of $25 for a violation and $100 for employers whose employees violate the mask mandate.
Both the mask mandate ordinance and the encouraging masks ordinance require the use of masks in city buildings such as the city center.
The council considered mandating masks at a called meeting in September but instead voted 5-2 in favor of a resolution encouraging the use of masks but not mandating it.
The city’s previous mask mandate was in effect from July 2020 until May when South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order ending city mask mandates that relied on his state of emergency declarations.
A spokesman for McMaster said cities and counties are free to implement mandates if they have the votes and the constitutional authority to do so.
Also on the agenda for the meeting is the second and final reading of an ordinance authorizing the donation of a piece of property in Timmonsville to the Timmonsville Rescue Squad; the first reading of ordinances annexing and zoning properties on Second Loop Road and Parsons Gate and an ordinance abandoning the city's interest in an undeveloped right of way behind Hayden Court.
There are also resolutions that would lease a property to the Pee Dee Community Action Agency Partnership for use a shelter, approve the Housing Authority's issuance of $10 million bonds for which the city would not be liable that would construct a project in Dillon County, honor Aroha Afro Latin Dance for its contributions to the arts in the Pee Dee and form a neighborhood redevelopment non-profit.
The city is also expected to receive its annual audit report and a banking services recommendation.
Don Strickland, executive director of the Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority, is expected to provide an update to the council. Robynn Stembridge is expected to speak about gun violence in the city.