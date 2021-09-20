 Skip to main content
Florence City Council to consider mask mandate Tuesday
CITY OF FLORENCE

Florence City Center

Florence City Center

 MORNING NEWS STAFF PHOTO

FLORENCE, S.C. – To mask or not to mask will be the question facing the Florence City Council on Tuesday afternoon.

The Florence City Council will hold a special meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the City Council Chambers of the City Center, located at 324 West Evans St to discuss re-imposition of an emergency ordinance for the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The council will be presented with two options at the meeting: an emergency ordinance with a mask mandate and an emergency ordinance encouraging the use of masks. 

The mask mandate emergency ordinance contains exceptions for situations when social distancing is possible, for people with religious beliefs that conflict with the mandate, for children under 6, for people with medical or behavioral issues that prevent them from wearing a mask, people who are eating, for people who are told to remove a mask by law enforcement and situations where it's not feasible to wear a mask (swimming or dental work are two examples). 

The mask mandate emergency ordinance also carries penalties of $25 for a violation and $100 for employers whose employees are violating the mask mandate. 

Both the mask mandate ordinance and the encouraging masks ordinance require the use of masks in city buildings such as the city center. 

The city's previous mask mandate was in effect from July 2020 until May when South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order ending city mask mandates that relied on his state of emergency declarations. 

A spokesman for McMaster said cities and counties are free to implement mandates if they have the votes and the constitutional authority to do so. 

Whether the cities and counties actually have the constitutional authority to mandate masks is likely to be determined in the courts. 

