Florence City Council to consider mask mandate Tuesday

FLORENCE, S.C. – To mask or not to mask will be the question facing the Florence City Council on Tuesday afternoon.

The Florence City Council will hold a special meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the City Council Chambers of the City Center, located at 324 West Evans St to discuss re-imposition of an emergency ordinance for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council will be presented with two options at the meeting: an emergency ordinance with a mask mandate and an emergency ordinance encouraging the use of masks.

The mask mandate emergency ordinance contains exceptions for situations when social distancing is possible, for people with religious beliefs that conflict with the mandate, for children under 6, for people with medical or behavioral issues that prevent them from wearing a mask, people who are eating, for people who are told to remove a mask by law enforcement and situations where it's not feasible to wear a mask (swimming or dental work are two examples).

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The mask mandate emergency ordinance also carries penalties of $25 for a violation and $100 for employers whose employees are violating the mask mandate.