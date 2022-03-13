Florence City Council to consider Sunday alcohol sales ballot question

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence City Council could take the final step Monday to allow the city's residents to decide on Sunday alcohol sales for retail businesses.

On the agenda for the 1 p.m. council meeting is the second and final reading of asking the Florence election board to place a ballot question allowing Sunday off-premises alcohol sales on the November general election ballot.

The ordinance is the latest in a series of ordinances making it easier to purchase alcohol on Sundays. The Florence County Council considered and approved a similar ordinance allowing for on-premises alcohol sales in 2018 and that ordinance was approved by the voters.

The city of Johnsonville also considered a similar ordinance this month.

And in 2008, city voters approved a proposal allowing the drinking of alcohol at businesses in the city on Sundays (on-premises sales).

Also on the agenda for second and final reading is an ordinance amending the city's zoning code regarding portable donation receptacles.

Four ordinances are slated to be introduced and approved for the first time at the meeting including an ordinance changing the zoning of a property on Norfolk Street, an ordinance annexing the Bluffs at Mill Creek, an ordinance rezoning part of a property on Second Loop Road and an ordinance abandoning the city's interest in the right of way behind two properties on Oakland Avenue.

There are three resolutions on the agenda Monday: the first leases a property to Pee Dee Community Action Partnership, the second declares April Fair Housing Month and the third honors the contributions of LilJazzi's to the city's downtown.

There are also two resolutions that could be added to the agenda by two-thirds vote of the council. One recognizes the Wilson High School boys basketball team for winning the SCHSL 4A state championship and the other proclaims March as American Red Cross month.

Florence-Darlington Technical College President Jermaine Ford is expected to introduce himself to the council. John Herrington is expected to speak about the Alter-native Program. And Minister Marcus Simmons is expected to give a presentation on My Brother's Keeper shelter.

The meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday. It will be held in the Florence City Center at 324 W. Evans St.

