Florence City Council to discuss rental registry program Monday evening

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence City Council is expected to hold a work session Monday to discuss the implementation of a rental registry program.
The proposed ordinance would require landlords to obtain both a $25 rental permit and a business license from the city.
To receive the rental permit, the landlord must designate a permanent local representative who lives within 50 miles of the city.
The landlord must also certify that the property being rented meets city building codes. A portion of the language indicates that the landlord agrees to an inspection when he or she applies for permit. However, such inspections won't be conducted without the permission of the occupant or a warrant. Renters and others may also initiate an inspection through a complaint.
The property being rented must also meet city zoning requirements.
City Manager Randall Osterman says in a note to the council that reviewing the zoning of the property being rented will help prevent the illegal conversion of a single-family home into a multi-family residence.
The issuance of the business license is contingent upon the issuance of a rental permit.
The ordinance is not specific as to the cost of a business license.
However, Osterman notes that using the rate recommended by the South Carolina Municipal Association, a 100-unit apartment complex that charges $700 in rent would receive revenues of $840,000 and the license fee would be $2,049.30.
If a property is found to have violated the city's code three times — each day is a separate violation — the city can send written notice of the revocation of the rental permit and business license of the landlord.
An appeals process is outlined in the ordinance.
Upon renewal, landlords who own fewer than five units will have to pay $25 to renew their rental permit but will be exempted from the applicable business license fee. Landlords who own more than five units will be exempt from the rental permit renewal fee but will still have to pay a business license fee.
The proposal to establish the registry and rental permit has raised concerns with several local real estate agents, property developers and attorneys, including state Rep. Wallace H. "Jay" Jordan Jr.
They maintain that such an ordinance would cause the costs of rental units to increase, as landlords would be spending additional money to comply with city codes thus raising costs for renters. Raising the rates for renters could lead to more homelessness in the city and also would be a difficult sell during the economic crisis brought on by the government-mandated shutdowns to prevent the spread of COVID-19. They also add that many of the things the city would be seeking to enforce are already mandated by the South Carolina Landlord Tenant Act.
The ordinance would likely be up for first reading at a called meeting during the week of Sept. 28, possibly on Sept. 29, and up for second and final reading at the October meeting of the council.
It would become effective seven days after final approval and an amendment is made to the city's zoning atlas.
Monday's meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m.
It will be conducted electronically via Zoom.
Willis also expressed concerns that the meeting was being held electronically.
"The people of Florence should have the opportunity to speak in person to their council members," Willis said. "I am very disappointed that council is circumventing the people's rights to appear in person. Public hearings are a key element in the city legislative process and it should be."
Florence Mayor Pro Tempore Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II also said he was concerned that the public might not be able to communicate as well with the council over the Zoom platform.
For public participation, people may submit a comment or statement for consideration regarding an agenda item to mfountain@cityofflorence.com by noon on Monday or access the meeting through Zoom. Any person who wishes to appear at the meeting must contact the City Manager’s Office by phone at 843-665-3113 or email at mfountain@cityofflorence.com before noon on Monday and provide their name and contact information and the matter on which they wish to speak. It is preferred that if a group of citizens have an issue, that a spokesman be selected for the group.
To view the meeting, go to cityofflorence.com. From the home page, under the drop-down menu for “City Council” click on “Web Broadcast”. There will be a link to the city's YouTube channel.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.