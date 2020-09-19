Florence City Council to discuss rental registry program Monday evening

The ordinance would likely be up for first reading at a called meeting during the week of Sept. 28, possibly on Sept. 29, and up for second and final reading at the October meeting of the council.

It would become effective seven days after final approval and an amendment is made to the city's zoning atlas.

Monday's meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m.

It will be conducted electronically via Zoom.

Willis also expressed concerns that the meeting was being held electronically.

"The people of Florence should have the opportunity to speak in person to their council members," Willis said. "I am very disappointed that council is circumventing the people's rights to appear in person. Public hearings are a key element in the city legislative process and it should be."

Florence Mayor Pro Tempore Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II also said he was concerned that the public might not be able to communicate as well with the council over the Zoom platform.