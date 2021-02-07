Florence City Council to learn about new after-school tennis program

FLORENCE, S.C. — Some students in the city of Florence's after-school programs may soon be following in the footsteps of tennis greats like Andre Agassi and Serena Williams.
Paul Pittman and Ernie James of the Florence Tennis Association are expected to address the Florence City Council on Monday afternoon about the association's goal of starting an after-school tennis program.
Pittman said Friday afternoon that, depending on when the COVID-19 situation clears up, the association would have around 30 middle-school-age children from after-school programs at community centers bused to the tennis center to learn how to play the game once per week. He added that the program would also feature a summer camp. Pittman said the program would work around the academic schedules of the kids.
Pittman said he hoped the city council would endorse the program, continue to support the tennis association, and help the association identify potential board members when the after-school program is up and running and becomes its own nonprofit organization.
Also on the agenda is the second reading of an ordinance annexing and zoning four properties on North Sierra Range and the first reading of ordinances adopting a business license ordinance to comply with a new state law, authorizing the sale of a piece of property to Silver Leaf Investments for the expansion of a real estate office, and amending the city's zoning ordinance regarding setback requirements in the commercial general district.
There is also a resolution approving downtown redevelopment grants on the agenda that's expected to be discussed in an executive session.
And there are two appointments to boards and commissions: the city planning commission and the city housing authority board.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Monday. It will be held via Zoom videoconferencing and will be broadcast via the city's YouTube channel.
To comment at the meeting, email a comment or a request to comment about a specific agenda item along with a name, phone number and address to ccmoore@cityofflorence.com by noon on Monday.
To view the meeting, visit the city's website, cityofflorence.com, go to the "Government" dropdown menu and select "Web Broadcast" under "City Council."