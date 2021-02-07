 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence City Council to learn about new after-school tennis program
0 comments

Florence City Council to learn about new after-school tennis program

{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. — Some students in the city of Florence's after-school programs may soon be following in the footsteps of tennis greats like Andre Agassi and Serena Williams. 

Paul Pittman and Ernie James of the Florence Tennis Association are expected to address the Florence City Council on Monday afternoon about the association's goal of starting an after-school tennis program. 

Pittman said Friday afternoon that, depending on when the COVID-19 situation clears up, the association would have around 30 middle-school-age children from after-school programs at community centers bused to the tennis center to learn how to play the game once per week. He added that the program would also feature a summer camp. Pittman said the program would work around the academic schedules of the kids. 

Pittman said he hoped the city council would endorse the program, continue to support the tennis association, and help the association identify potential board members when the after-school program is up and running and becomes its own nonprofit organization. 

Also on the agenda is the second reading of an ordinance annexing and zoning four properties on North Sierra Range and the first reading of ordinances adopting a business license ordinance to comply with a new state law, authorizing the sale of a piece of property to Silver Leaf Investments for the expansion of a real estate office, and amending the city's zoning ordinance regarding setback requirements in the commercial general district. 

There is also a resolution approving downtown redevelopment grants on the agenda that's expected to be discussed in an executive session. 

And there are two appointments to boards and commissions: the city planning commission and the city housing authority board. 

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Monday. It will be held via Zoom videoconferencing and will be broadcast via the city's YouTube channel. 

To comment at the meeting, email a comment or a request to comment about a specific agenda item along with a name, phone number and address  to ccmoore@cityofflorence.com by noon on Monday. 

To view the meeting, visit the city's website, cityofflorence.com, go to the "Government" dropdown menu and select "Web Broadcast" under "City Council." 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence County Council Vice Chairman Steven DeBerry elected to circuit court bench
Local News

Florence County Council Vice Chairman Steven DeBerry elected to circuit court bench

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The second time seeking a judicial seat was the charm for Florence County Council Vice Chairman H. Steven DeBerry IV. Jerry Vinson Jr., a judge in the 12th Judicial Circuit Family Court which includes Florence and Marion Counties, was elected to a seat on the court of appeals over DeAndrea G. Benjamin in another vote held Wednesday afternoon. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert