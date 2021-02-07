Florence City Council to learn about new after-school tennis program

FLORENCE, S.C. — Some students in the city of Florence's after-school programs may soon be following in the footsteps of tennis greats like Andre Agassi and Serena Williams.

Paul Pittman and Ernie James of the Florence Tennis Association are expected to address the Florence City Council on Monday afternoon about the association's goal of starting an after-school tennis program.

Pittman said Friday afternoon that, depending on when the COVID-19 situation clears up, the association would have around 30 middle-school-age children from after-school programs at community centers bused to the tennis center to learn how to play the game once per week. He added that the program would also feature a summer camp. Pittman said the program would work around the academic schedules of the kids.

Pittman said he hoped the city council would endorse the program, continue to support the tennis association, and help the association identify potential board members when the after-school program is up and running and becomes its own nonprofit organization.