Florence City Council to learn about sexual assault and domestic abuse

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence City Council is expected to learn about domestic abuse and sexual assault Monday afternoon.

Irby Wilson, a member of the Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault board, is expected to address the Florence City Council at its monthly meeting held at 1 p.m. Monday afternoon.

April is nationally designated Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The goal of the designation is raise awareness of the issue and to educate communities on how to prevent sexual violence.

The Rape Abuse Incest National Network reports that an American is sexually assaulted every 73 seconds and that there are over 433,000 victims of rape or sexual abuse each year.

April is also designated Child Abuse Awareness Month.

Childhelp, a national child abuse hotline, reports that between four and seven children are lost each day to child abuse.

The council is also expected to consider the second readings of ordinances combining the city's emergency ordinances related to COVID-19, annexing zoning a property on Palomar Parkway, and annexing and zoning a property on Second Loop Road.