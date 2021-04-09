Florence City Council to learn about sexual assault and domestic abuse

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence City Council is expected to learn about domestic abuse and sexual assault Monday afternoon.
Irby Wilson, a member of the Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Assault board, is expected to address the Florence City Council at its monthly meeting held at 1 p.m. Monday afternoon.
April is nationally designated Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The goal of the designation is raise awareness of the issue and to educate communities on how to prevent sexual violence.
The Rape Abuse Incest National Network reports that an American is sexually assaulted every 73 seconds and that there are over 433,000 victims of rape or sexual abuse each year.
April is also designated Child Abuse Awareness Month.
Childhelp, a national child abuse hotline, reports that between four and seven children are lost each day to child abuse.
The council is also expected to consider the second readings of ordinances combining the city's emergency ordinances related to COVID-19, annexing zoning a property on Palomar Parkway, and annexing and zoning a property on Second Loop Road.
Up for first reading is an ordinance rezoning three parcels at the corner of Oakland Avenue and Maxwell Street.
There are also resolutions to designate April Fair Housing Month, amending a 2019 conditional development agreement between the city and ASK Investments, and declaring March 25 Greek Independence Day.
The council is also expected to hear from a representative of South Carolina Oceana regarding single-use plastics.
The meeting will be held via Zoom videoconferencing and will be broadcast on the city's YouTube channel.
To comment at the meeting, email a comment or a request to comment about a specific agenda item along with a name, phone number and address to ccmoore@cityofflorence.com by noon on Monday.
To view the meeting, visit the city's website, cityofflorence.com, go to the "Government" dropdown menu and select "Web Broadcast" under "City Council."