Florence City Council to meet Thursday to discuss Henry McMaster's masking executive order

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence City Council will meet on Thursday afternoon to discuss the effect of Gov. Henry McMaster's executive order that may invalidate the city's masking ordinance.
The city council is scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. to receive legal advice regarding McMaster's executive order that says that any city's masking ordinance that relies on his declaration of a state of emergency due to COVID-19 for its authority is invalid.
The city's masking ordinance specifically indicates that it remains in effect until the state of emergency is lifted or the council votes to remove the resolution. It is likely but not certain that this provision in the ordinance means the city's ordinance relies on the state of emergency and is therefore invalidated by McMaster's executive order.
There is also a resolution on the agenda but the contents of that resolution are not yet known.
It is possible the council could attempt to revise the masking ordinance in the resolution in order to prevent the executive order from invalidating it.
This would likely be challenged in court, however. This would place the Democratically controlled city council in a position to argue for more local authority and the Republican governor in the position of arguing for more state authority.
It is also possible that the city could attempt to amend its masking ordinance to strongly recommend the wearing of face masks in the city.
It is also not yet clear what effect the executive order has on Hartsville's masking ordinance.
Lauren Baker, director of marketing and tourism for the city of Hartsville, said the city council approved an emergency ordinance extending the city's mask mandate on April 13 and the ordinance was set to expire on June 12. She added that the city was currently reviewing the executive order and will provide information as soon as it is able to do so.
McMaster's executive order also offers parents the ability to fill out a form to opt their children out of any school district masking requirements. On Wednesday, South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman removed guidance that required students and staff to wear masks.
Richard O'Malley, Florence One Schools superintendent, said the district did not have any comment on the executive order or Spearman's decisions.
Neal Vincent, Florence Two (Hannah-Pamplico) superintendent, said that Florence Two will still require its students to wear masks in accordance with guidelines from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Centers for Disease Control but that the opt-out form is available.
He added that, for now, faculty and staff will be required to continue wearing masks and that even students whose parents opt them out of district requirements will have to wear masks on school buses because of an executive order from President Joe Biden.
Laura Hickson, superintendent of Florence Three (Lake City), said in a letter to parents that the district, in accordance with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, that it encouraged parents not to opt their children out but added that the forms would be available at each school.
She also said that because the district was unable to meet distancing requirements that any parent could have their child work from home after state testing is completed if they submit a request to their child's school's principal by May 17.
The form McMaster ordered created was provided to the school districts in an email from Brandi Hagman, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control's COVID-19 schools coordinator, in an email sent out at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning. In the email, she says that the form was created in response to the executive order and that the form must be used unaltered by districts and the form must be completed without change by a student's parent or guardian or the student if the student is over 18 years of age.
"DHEC's recommendations regarding COVID-19 precautions, including wearing face masks, have not changed," Hagman says in her email. "Wearing face masks and taking other precautions are important disease prevention methods that protect not only the person wearing the mask but also those around them from COVID-19. DHEC continues to follow federal CDC guidance, backed by multiple research studies, that masks are an effective and essential tool for protecting the health of all South Carolinians during this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. All students, staff, and others in schools should continue to wear masks through the end of the current school year."
On its website, the Centers for Disease Control maintains a list of studies, some conducted in the United States and others abroad, that indicate correlations between mask wearing and lowering the spread of COVID-19.
It is not clear from the studies how much of the declines measured in the studies are due to mask wearing and how much is due to other factors. For example, one of the studies cited by the Centers of Disease Control includes several studies that use self-reporting of mask wearing to gauge the effectiveness of mask mandates and there's no way to prove that the people who said they wore masks did so or that the people who said they did not wear masks did not.
Several other studies cited by the Centers for Disease Control use the implementation of mask mandates and subsequent declines in cases but there's no way for researchers to prove that mask mandates were enforced or that people complied with them. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control performed a similar study last summer but there is still no way for the department to know how many of the cities and counties with mandates enforced those mandates or how many people complied with them.
Another study cited by the Centers for Disease Control uses a model to argue that infections would have been less with a national mandate but, this study is impossible to prove correct or incorrect because it's based on something that did not happen and no one has the ability to travel backward in time to prove or disprove this model.