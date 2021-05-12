Florence City Council to meet Thursday to discuss Henry McMaster's masking executive order

"DHEC's recommendations regarding COVID-19 precautions, including wearing face masks, have not changed," Hagman says in her email. "Wearing face masks and taking other precautions are important disease prevention methods that protect not only the person wearing the mask but also those around them from COVID-19. DHEC continues to follow federal CDC guidance, backed by multiple research studies, that masks are an effective and essential tool for protecting the health of all South Carolinians during this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. All students, staff, and others in schools should continue to wear masks through the end of the current school year."

On its website, the Centers for Disease Control maintains a list of studies, some conducted in the United States and others abroad, that indicate correlations between mask wearing and lowering the spread of COVID-19.

It is not clear from the studies how much of the declines measured in the studies are due to mask wearing and how much is due to other factors. For example, one of the studies cited by the Centers of Disease Control includes several studies that use self-reporting of mask wearing to gauge the effectiveness of mask mandates and there's no way to prove that the people who said they wore masks did so or that the people who said they did not wear masks did not.