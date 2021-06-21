 Skip to main content
Florence City Council votes to approve stormwater fee increase
FLORENCE, S.C. – Stormwater fees will be going up in Florence after all. 

The Florence City Council voted Monday to approve the second and final reading of its 2021-2022 budget and to approve a stormwater fee increase to fund a bond issue that will allow the city to complete additional stormwater projects and to study ways to improve the system in the future.  

The fee would increase by 50 cents per month to fund the 15-year bonds. 

Residents with homes less than 1,500 square fee pay approximately $2 per month. Residents with homes between 1,501 and 5,000 square feet pay $3.34 per month. Residents or businesses between 5,001 and 10,000 square feet pay $6.68, and those with impacts of more than 10,000 square feet pay $10.02.

The fees were instituted in 2006 and have not been increased since. 

The vote to approve the fee increase was 5-2. Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily, Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes, Chaquez McCall, Bryan Braddock and William Schofield voted in favor and Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin and Pat Gibson-Hye Moore voted against. 

Schofield said via email that he voted for the increase for several reasons ,including to become proactive instead of reactive regarding infrastructure, to protect the lives and property of citizens, and to improve safety. 

Gibson-Hye Moore said at the June 14 city council meeting that she was opposed to the increase because of the impact it would have on those on fixed incomes. 

The ordinance adds $1 million to improve the stormwater system in Wysteria, $1.53 million to improve the outfall on Pennsylvania Street, $240,000 for the the Rebecca Street outfall, $585,000 for Sandhurst West and $500,000 in grant funding for Timrod Park improvements to $4 million of planned improvements included in the city budget on first reading. 

Monday's vote was a reversal of course for the city council.

Last week, the city voted to approve just the $4 million in projects that included Dargan and Elm Streets ($165,000), the Cheves Street underpass ($200,000),  Tarleton Estates ($295,000), Malden Drive ($310,000), Cannon Street outfall ($400,000), Oakland Avenue ($410,000), Thomas Road outfall ($485,000), Saint Anthony/College Park ($515,000) and an improvement study on the whole system. 

