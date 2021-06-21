Florence City Council votes to approve stormwater fee increase

FLORENCE, S.C. – Stormwater fees will be going up in Florence after all.

The Florence City Council voted Monday to approve the second and final reading of its 2021-2022 budget and to approve a stormwater fee increase to fund a bond issue that will allow the city to complete additional stormwater projects and to study ways to improve the system in the future.

The fee would increase by 50 cents per month to fund the 15-year bonds.

Residents with homes less than 1,500 square fee pay approximately $2 per month. Residents with homes between 1,501 and 5,000 square feet pay $3.34 per month. Residents or businesses between 5,001 and 10,000 square feet pay $6.68, and those with impacts of more than 10,000 square feet pay $10.02.

The fees were instituted in 2006 and have not been increased since.

The vote to approve the fee increase was 5-2. Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily, Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes, Chaquez McCall, Bryan Braddock and William Schofield voted in favor and Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin and Pat Gibson-Hye Moore voted against.