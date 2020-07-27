FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Mayor Pro Tempore Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II is looking to follow in the footsteps of Florence County Councilman James Schofield.
Brand confirmed Monday afternoon that he would be filing at noon Tuesday to seek the Republican nomination in the special election for Florence County Council District 8.
County Council District 8 includes roughly a square area south and west of downtown Florence. The seat opened when Schofield died on July 18 after a long illness.
If elected, Brand would follow Schofield as a member of the city council to join the county council. Schofield served on the city council in the 1990s. He was elected to the county council in 2006 and reelected in 2010, 2014, and 2018.
Brand said he would be filing at an event organized by the Florence County Republican Party at their election headquarters at 291 W. Palmetto St.
He added that he would be running on a platform of helping the city and county to work closer together.
There have been some instances, particularly of the potential re-implementation of a penny sales tax in the county, where the two groups have clashed.
Brand also added that he would be running on a platform of economic development.
Brand, the representative of City Council District 3, has served on the city council for 15 years. If he is elected to the county council, he would need to be replaced in another special election that would be called after his election to the county council.
Filing in the election for County Council District 8 will close at noon Tuesday, Aug. 4.
If a primary is necessitated by more than one candidate seeking the nomination of a political party, it would be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18.
Any necessary runoff elections would be held on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
The special election for the seat will be held at the same time as the general election, scheduled for Nov. 3.
