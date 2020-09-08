Florence City Councilman Glynn Willis rejoins Republican party

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence City Council will have two Republican members when it meets next week.
Councilman Glynn F. Willis confirmed Tuesday after the Florence County Republican Party meeting that he had joined the Republican Party approximately two weeks ago.
Republican Chairman Mike Page presented Willis and his wife, Sandra, a plaque for joining and making a donation to the party at the meeting.
"It's a pleasure and it's an honor to be back here with you tonight," Willis said at the meeting. 'I've served two terms on city council. Eight years."
Willis was previously elected as an at-large member of the Florence City Council as a Republican in 2010. He was defeated by Democrat George D. Jebaily in 2014. In 2016, Willis ran as a Democrat and was elected to another at-large seat. He was defeated by Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes and Chaquez McCall in the 2020 Democratic city council primary.
"If anybody can tell you the importance of voting Republican, it's [Florence Mayor Pro Tempore Frank J.] Buddy Brand and I," Willis said.
Prior to Willis rejoining the Republican Party, Brand was the only Republican on the council.
"I have honor and the pleasure of partnering with Buddy Brand over these years on city council and maybe county council," Willis said.
Willis previously endorsed Brand in the Florence County Council District 8 special election.
If Brand were to defeat Democrat Amiri Hooker in the special election, it would open a seat on the city council for a special election.
He also spoke in favor of the re-implementation of a penny sales tax in Florence County. Willis explained that the city has about 100 miles of roads it must maintain with no funding mechanism to do so. He said the potential re-implementation would spread the funding and avoid a property tax increase.
"I know you've heard a lot of things about this penny sales option, but look at the benefits it will have for us in the city and Florence and the smaller towns," Willis said. "I come from a small town. My daddy was mayor of a small town. I understand the need of support from county government."
Florence County has eight other incorporated municipalities: Lake City, Coward, Scranton, Timmonsville, Olanta, Quinby, Pamplico, and Johnsonville.
Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela has been outspoken in his desire for more of the proceeds collected from the tax to go to the city because much of the revenue collected is collected in the city.
Willis also urged the Republicans attending the meeting to vote and also to contact family members and friends that can't go to the polls themselves and offer a way to get out to vote. He said that apathy from the Republicans was a "true defeater" for what they were trying to do.
Page also said that the Republicans and the League of Women Voters were organizing four candidate forums to be held later in the month and possibly in the first week of October.
Also speaking at the meeting were Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety, Florence County Councilman Kent C. Caudle, Brand, Florence County Council candidate Jerry W. Yarborough Jr., Florence County Sheriff candidate T.J. Joye's campaign manager Will Tarte, Florence mayoral candidate Bryan Braddock and Florence City Council candidate Steve Byrd.
