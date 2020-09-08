Florence City Councilman Glynn Willis rejoins Republican party

Willis previously endorsed Brand in the Florence County Council District 8 special election.

If Brand were to defeat Democrat Amiri Hooker in the special election, it would open a seat on the city council for a special election.

He also spoke in favor of the re-implementation of a penny sales tax in Florence County. Willis explained that the city has about 100 miles of roads it must maintain with no funding mechanism to do so. He said the potential re-implementation would spread the funding and avoid a property tax increase.

"I know you've heard a lot of things about this penny sales option, but look at the benefits it will have for us in the city and Florence and the smaller towns," Willis said. "I come from a small town. My daddy was mayor of a small town. I understand the need of support from county government."

Florence County has eight other incorporated municipalities: Lake City, Coward, Scranton, Timmonsville, Olanta, Quinby, Pamplico, and Johnsonville.

Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela has been outspoken in his desire for more of the proceeds collected from the tax to go to the city because much of the revenue collected is collected in the city.