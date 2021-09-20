Florence City Councilmen Bryan Braddock and William Schofield say cooperation is the name of the game

FLORENCE, S.C. – For the two Republicans on the Florence City Council, cooperation is the name of the game.

Florence City Councilmen Bryan Braddock and William Schofield spoke Monday at the weekly Rotary Club of Florence meeting at Victor's.

Braddock, who represents Council District 3 (south and southwest Florence), spoke about the cooperation between council members. Schofield, who represents Council District 1 (north and northwest Florence), spoke about cooperation with other entities, including the Florence County Council, Duke Energy and the Florence One Schools board.

Braddock said that over the six months that he's been on the council, what he's been most encouraged about is the level of cooperation and passion within the council.

"You can't escape the obvious: me and William sit on a council with five Democrats, and you would think if you looked at national politics that that would put us in a position where we wouldn't have much influence and we wouldn't have much contributions," Braddock said. "I would like to thank my other council members who have really brought us in and welcomed us and gave us voice."

He added that especially over the past few meetings the council has put politics aside in the spirit of cooperation.

