Florence city, county and community leaders celebrate East Palmetto Street redevelopment

FLORENCE, S.C. — The journey to a better entrance to the city of Florence started Friday with the official announcement that the days of the old Palmetto Inn on East Palmetto Street are limited.

"It's been a long time coming," Mike Miller said after the ceremony. Miller is president of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. "It's certainly a springboard for many other things that can happen."

"Take a good look at this and know in the future, when you come forward, you will see what your partnership did," Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said as she motioned to the remains of the motel behind her.

The partnership — between the city of Florence, Florence County, McLeod Health and the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation — made possible the acquisition, demolition and redevelopment of the property.

Ben Zeigler, chairman of the McLeod Health Board of Trustees, said the foundation and the hospital each contributed $358,000 — $717,000 total — to purchase the property with the city and county to handle demolition and redevelopment.

"Florence County and the city of Florence will provide additional funds to remove the structures on this property and the city of Florence will develop this property into an expansion of Levy Park and maintain that expansion for this generation and for generations to come," Zeigler said.

The remains of the once-nice motel — now gutted with broken windows, debris scattered rooms and trees growing on the roof — loomed large in the background over the ceremony.

Friday's announcement took place in the parking lot behind the structure.

"This is really a good morning," said Florence City Council member Pat Gibson-Hye Moore. "To see what's happened today, I've been waiting for this partnership for a long time."

Moore said she spent most of her recent life campaigning to do something about the old motel — from her time as a community activist to her stint on the housing authority, school board and now City Council.

"I remember the day it closed, the owner came over to Levy Park and he said, 'Pat, I'm not going to open back up again but I left everything in there.' Before you know it, people broke into it. They took all the copper from the walls. They destroyed the place."

Though possibly redevelopable at one point, the buildings are now beyond redemption.

Moore tried for years to get somebody to turn the building into housing for those in need.

"I didn't want it to sit here like it did for almost 20 years," Moore said. "We always have to look out for our community no matter where in Florence that community might be."

Moore said the blight doesn't look good to people coming in from the airport — and not just 1300 E. Palmetto St.

"I want to come down here the day they first hit it," Moore said of the impending demolition — which will follow asbestos abatement.

The motel was one reason that when industrial development clients came to the county they were taken into Florence from the airport via S.C. 327 and Interstate 95 and not down U.S. 76, several of the speakers noted.

"As an important gateway corridor into our city," Zeigler said, "redevelopment and beautification of this location will create a better, more appealing entrance to Florence for travelers coming from (Florence) regional airport and points east, as well as a better, safer environment for our neighbors who use Levy Park."

The park, Zeigler said, was named in honor of Dr. J.R. Levy — a contemporary to Dr. F.H. McLeod, who founded McLeod Health — who was a leader in the city's health community through the 1936 when he died.

Ziegler said it is a fitting step to link Levy Park with the McLeod campus.

Others who spoke at the event included the Rev. Waymon Mumford, Florence County councilman; Donna Isgett, president and CEO of McLeod Health; Bradley Callicott, executive director of the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation; Buddy Brand II, Forence County councilman; and George JeBailey, mayor pro tempore of Florence.

"It's an absolutely beautiful day, and they're all right, it's about partnership," Miller said. "I believe this is the start of even better things going on down 76 and East Palmetto Street."

Digital Editor Matt Robertson is a veteran journalist who has fulfilled just about every role that a newspaper has and now serves as a key member of the Morning News' newsroom by maintaining SCNow.com and covering the occasional story and photo assignment.

