FLORENCE — The city of Florence is proposing in the 2023-24 budget an eight percent pay increase for all its employees, but the pay increase will also come with an increase in taxes.

The pay increase is needed to keep up with inflation, according to finance director Kevin Rawlinson. To fund the increase, Rawlinson is proposing a five-mill tax increase, which will bring the tax rate up to 68.1 mills.

“The eight percent, that just keeps the employees level,” he said. “Anything less, they lose money. Anything more, it’s a benefit.”

Rawlinson said at a Finance, Audit and Budget Committee meeting on Wednesday that the five-mill tax rate increase would mean that the tax bill on a house appraised at $100,000 will go up roughly $20.

The city uses a sales tax to offset property tax costs, so residents will likely be paying much less than the actual property tax rate.

The budget has yet to formally go before Florence City Council, and still requires multiple readings and public comments before it can be approved.

For the fiscal year 2023-24 budget, city departments requested nearly $52.9 million from the general fund, according to slides from an April 24 budget work session.

However, the city projected a general fund revenue of $46 million, a difference of nearly $6.8 million.

To make up the difference, the city denied requests for $4.2 million and will use $1.1 million of its general fund balance.

Adjustments to the projected revenue made up for the rest of the difference, and the general fund budget was balanced at $48.6 million for the year.

The five-mill tax increase will bring in about $954,000 extra, which almost pays for the eight percent pay increase. The increase will cost the city nearly $979,000.

In the 2022-23 budget, the city implemented a two percent cost-of-living adjustment with an extra two percent raise based on performance.

The proposed 2023-24 budget does not include merit-based pay increases.

Much of the city’s 2023-24 revenue, nearly $16 million, is projected to come from licenses and fees. The next highest revenue category is property taxes at $13.5 million.

Permits and fees, which make up around seven percent of the city’s revenue, are projected to see the largest change at 20%. Property tax is the revenue category with the next highest change at nearly 12%.

In addition to its own departments, city staff is proposing to fund several organizations and projects. These projects include:

Boys and Girls Club: $20,000 plus an extra $21,000 in utility fees.

Pee Dee Regional Transit Authority: $218,000.

Red Cross: $10,000.

Keep Florence Beautiful: $5,000.

No One Unsheltered Program: $75,000.

Florence Family Support: $8,800.

My Brother’s Keeper: $20,000.

Foster Care Clothing Closet: $7,000.

Pee Dee Coalition: $5,000.

After the general fund, the city’s next largest is the water and sewer fund, which is projected to have a revenue of almost $43.9 million.

Revenue comes nearly half-and-half from water fees and charges and sewer fees and charges.

Similar to the general fund, requests came in around $6.6 million higher than the projected revenue. Some requests were denied to bring the projected expenses down to the projected revenue.

The water and sewer construction fund is projected to have a revenue of $12.3 million. The money will go toward dozens of projects, many of which were approved in years past.

Four projects are proposed to be considered by Florence City Council in the 2023-24 fiscal year:

Williamson Road water line extension from Old Marion Highway to Glendale: $500,000.

Northeast area elevated water tank: $500,000.

Whitehawk water and sewer line extensions: $250,000.

Waste distribution system improvements: $500,000.

The hospitality fund, which comes from a tax levied just on hospitality sales, is projected to have a revenue of almost $5.7 million, a five percent increase over last year.

The money in the hospitality fund must be used for specific, tourism-related activities as required by state law.

Of the hospitality revenue, $2.2 million will go towards the operation of athletic facilities and nearly $1.5 million will go towards the Florence Center’s debt and upkeep.

The rest of the money will go toward other attractions and economic development.

The stormwater fund is projected to have a revenue of around $1.8 million, which is expected to come primarily from stormwater fees.

Of the $1.8 million, around 52% is expected to be spent on operations and 30% is expected to be spent on paying back debt. The remaining 18% will be used for non-departmental expenses or transferred to the stormwater construction fund.

Like nearly all the funds, stormwater budget requests exceeded revenue, but only by around $283,000.