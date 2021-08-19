Florence city staff to begin neighborhood redevelopment non-profit research after all

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence will take the next step in the formation of a city-controlled nonprofit agency focused on neighborhood redevelopment after all.

The Florence City Council Community Development Committee requested that the city staff begin the process of researching information about the formation of the nonprofit to present to the committee at a later meeting.

The committee was one of three city council committees formed in May. Chair Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes was selected at the May meeting of the council. Members Pat Gibson-Hye Moore and Chaquez McCall were appointed to the committee in June.

The move to research the formation of the nonprofit comes two weeks after the committee's recommendation that the whole city council request staff to do the research was stopped in a city council meeting due to the recommendation not being included on the city council agenda.

McCall and Barnes, both elected in November 2020, were left frustrated both by the item being left off the city council agenda and the city's interpretation of the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act that stopped the recommendation from being approved.