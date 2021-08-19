 Skip to main content
Florence city staff to begin neighborhood redevelopment non-profit research after all
NEIGHBORHOOD REDEVELOPMENT

Florence city staff to begin neighborhood redevelopment non-profit research after all

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence will take the next step in the formation of a city-controlled nonprofit agency focused on neighborhood redevelopment after all. 

The Florence City Council Community Development Committee requested that the city staff begin the process of researching information about the formation of the nonprofit to present to the committee at a later meeting. 

The committee was one of three city council committees formed in May. Chair Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes was selected at the May meeting of the council. Members Pat Gibson-Hye Moore and Chaquez McCall were appointed to the committee in June. 

The move to research the formation of the nonprofit comes two weeks after the committee's recommendation that the whole city council request staff to do the research was stopped in a city council meeting due to the recommendation not being included on the city council agenda. 

McCall and Barnes, both elected in November 2020, were left frustrated both by the item being left off the city council agenda and the city's interpretation of the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act that stopped the recommendation from being approved. 

City Manager Randy Osterman implied Thursday afternoon that the committee's recommendation to the whole council to request staff do the research was unnecessary and, perhaps, premature. 

He said that the place of the committee was to have staff gather the information, then make decisions about what the potential nonprofit would look like and to propose the potential nonprofit to the city council.

The committee also discussed 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, as the date for a meeting between itself and religious leaders in the community. 

