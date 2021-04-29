Florence comic book stores will celebrate Free Comic Book Day Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. — In comic books there is magic, awe inspiring technology, a compelling story line, a plot twist and the good guy almost always wins.

Diamond Comic Distributors canceled Free Comic Book day last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and postponed it until August this year, said Dale Poston, owner of Galactic Comics in Florence.

“In my opinion, that’s a hot day,” Poston said — especially for those who celebrate the day in costume.

So Galactic Comics teamed up with Legends Comics — both Florence comic book stores — to stick with tradition.

“We’ll be doing free comic book day,” Poston said. “However, Legends and I have decided to go ahead and move forward with Free Comic Book Day on May 1, which is when it’s supposed to be.”

“We are taking our free comics that were supposed to have been delivered last year and providing them May 1. If you’re upset about not getting the comics you were supposed to get last May you’ll be getting them this May,” Poston said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There’ll be a lot of sales going on, some really good deals,” Poston said — at both stores.