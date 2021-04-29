Florence comic book stores will celebrate Free Comic Book Day Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. — In comic books there is magic, awe inspiring technology, a compelling story line, a plot twist and the good guy almost always wins.
Diamond Comic Distributors canceled Free Comic Book day last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and postponed it until August this year, said Dale Poston, owner of Galactic Comics in Florence.
“In my opinion, that’s a hot day,” Poston said — especially for those who celebrate the day in costume.
So Galactic Comics teamed up with Legends Comics — both Florence comic book stores — to stick with tradition.
“We’ll be doing free comic book day,” Poston said. “However, Legends and I have decided to go ahead and move forward with Free Comic Book Day on May 1, which is when it’s supposed to be.”
“We are taking our free comics that were supposed to have been delivered last year and providing them May 1. If you’re upset about not getting the comics you were supposed to get last May you’ll be getting them this May,” Poston said.
“There’ll be a lot of sales going on, some really good deals,” Poston said — at both stores.
“They’ve got some really good deals in the works,” he said of Legends. “I can promise you you’ll want to go to both stores.”
Poston said there will be door prizes, deals and a grand prize giveaway — an air hockey table. Starting at around 8 p.m. there will be a fire show from Mark Todd.
Pee Dee artists Chris McJunkin and Ernie Suggs will be on hand for the day at Galactic Comics.
“Whenever we run out of Free Comic Book Day comics we’ll be giving away free comic books from our past inventory,” Poston said.
But wait, there’s more. When the postponed Free Comic Book Day rolls around in August there will be a second celebration, though not to the same extent.
“We’ll observe it and we’ll have some sales going on, but nothing like what we’ll be doing this Saturday,” Poston said.
“We appreciate everybody’s support,” he said. “Everyone who has supported Legends Comics and Galactic Comics thank you very much for your support of our business.”
Galactic Comics is at 1641 W. Palmetto Street and Legends Comics at 702 S. Irby Street.