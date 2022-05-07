Florence comic fans celebrate their day Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. — Free Comic Book Day was reason enough to celebrate at Florence's two comic book stores — Legends and Galactic.

From pinball games to Batman and Nightwing — and a ton of free and reduced price comics — the stores offered a bit of everything for those who wanted to celebrate with them.

"I get it routinely all the time," David Rast said of his comic order at Galactic Comics on West Palmetto.

A small pile of comics in hand, Rast put them atop the glass on a Star Trek pinball game and played a free ball — with predictable results since the center of the machine was obscured by comic books.

Rast ran down some of the comics he had in hand.

"How can you beat the best of Archie? The TV show, Stranger Things. Fun stuff, Investi-Gators. Judgement day, pretty serious there," Rast said of an Avengers/X-Men comic.

Then there was the comic Allergic — a coming-of-age story according to the Free Comic Book Day website.

"I'd get Archie just for Jughead. Jughead was my spirit animal," said Joe Miner, a steampunk cosplayer minding the free comics table.

"We're really excited about this year because this is the first time we've had it in a couple years on the official date because of COVID," said Jay Harrison at Legends.

"We have loads of free comics and events planned all day. It's a good way to get people amped back up again and let them know we're still here," Harrison said. "Our customers kept us going. They kept up with their pulls (weekly orders)."

As with anything collectible there is always the possibility that one of Saturday's free comics may be worth considerably more — someday. Or not.

"If I had to venture I'd say it'll be the one that has the first appearance of Blade's daughter. We'll wait and see how that one's going to do," Harrison said.

Legends had a live radio remote scheduled and pizza set for later in the day

"We're looking forward to a really fun day," Harrison said.