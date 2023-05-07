FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence area comic enthusiasts were treated to free comic books and merchandise deals on Saturday for Free Comic Book Day.

The day is an annual celebration of comics and the culture around them. Both Galactic Comics and Legend Comics participated, each giving away comics special-ordered for the day and had guests for the occasion.

“It’s going on all over the country, and we’re just happy to participate in it,” Legend Comics owner J Harrison said. “It's one of our biggest days of the year.”

At Galactic Comics, each person who walked in the door got five free comics. Nearly all stayed around to browse the store’s selection of comics and related collectables.

Galactic Comics' owner Dale Poston said all items with prices on them were buy two get one free, including the large and rare toys or good-condition rare comics, some of which cost thousands of dollars.

Poston said all back issues of comics, which are not individually priced, were only $1.

Harrison said all of Legend Comics’ action figures were half-off, and most of its back issues were also half-off.

Galactic Comics customer Will Peavy said it was his first Free Comic Book Day but not his first time in the comic book store.

“I’m glad to see a lot of people out here, and I’m having a lot of fun,” he said.

Peavy said that he still has books from when he was a kid and enjoys looking for issues to complete his collections.

“Where I grew up, there wasn’t really a place that you can buy comics, at least not like this, so I’m trying to catch up all these years,” he said.

It was not just adults with childhood comic collections stopping by the comic stores: each had a healthy population of young fans looking to build their first collections.

At Galactic Comics, two tables were set out full of free comic books. One had comics that were rated for everyone, and the other had more teen-themed books.

Both comic stores had cosplayers dressed as characters from comic books and other pop culture media.