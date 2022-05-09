Florence Community Activists enraged over leaked Supreme Court Draft Opinion

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence residents gathered at the federal courthouse Friday evening to protest the leaked draft opinion that Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision establishing a constitutional right to abortion, was wrong from the start and should be overruled.

The Florence residents were upset and wondered what rights would be targeted next?

“Democracy is dying,” community activist Suzanne LaRochelle said. “When I read Supreme Court Justice Alito's 98 page draft decision I was appalled. I was disgusted when he started talking about the 1600s and how women belonged to men and that women do not have a choice. We will not go back.”

The decision goes beyond abortion, she said. It could affect contraception, LGBTQ rights and interracial marriage.

"All of these rights are on the line," LaRochelle said.

Wealthy people, LaRochelle said, will always have access to an abortion.

“My concern is the poor 14 year old girl. What about her life? What about her heartbeat? I am furious and I will not be quiet,” she said.

The public must pay attention, she said.

“I know many people are busy working two and three jobs and are struggling to pay their bills, but we have to pay attention because they are trying to take our rights away from us. People of color will suffer the most.”

Dawn Larsen, community activist and women’s advocate, said the decision goes beyond abortion.

“This is not just about banning abortion. They are trying to control us. This decision is going to spread. Nobody should be able to tell a person what to do with their body,” she said.

Michael Rahenkamp, community activist and only male at the protest, said this decision would make people seek abortions in unsafe ways.

“I have two sisters and one had an abortion at a time that was difficult for her,” Rahenkamp said. “Also there are a number of medical conditions such as atopic pregnancy that are dangerous that basically require abortions. I don’t think we should be going back to where we once were in history where women had to get abortions by any means.”

Judy Kern, 83, said she lived in a time when people died from having illegal abortions.

"Rich people can afford them and poor people can’t. Poor people will be the ones most affected," she said. "This is my body and nobody owns me. It is my choice.”

Here is a brief history lesson on Roe V. Wade.

On Jan. 22, 1973, the Supreme Court ruled that a Texas state law that banned abortions except to save the life of the mother was ruled unconstitutional under the ninth and 14th amendments of the Constitution.

It all started when a 21-year -ld woman, Norma McCorvey was single, pregnant and wanted an abortion.

McCorvey tried to falsely claim that she was raped, but there was no police report backing that claim. She tried another way by illegal abortion, but the police shut down the clinic where she was going to have the procedure. McCorvey’s last resort was to find a lawyer and sue for her right to an abortion.

Two attorneys, Sarah Weddington and Linda Coffee, picked up McCorvey’s case. They named McCorvey "Jane Roe” to protect her identity.

On March 3, 1970, attorney Linda Coffee filed a lawsuit suing the state of Texas over whether their abortion laws were constitutional. Henry Wade was the defending district attorney.

Roe won the district court case where they deemed the Texas law unconstitutional because it infringed on the 9th and 14th amendments. McCorvey’s attorneys argued that the protection of privacy extended to a woman’s right to decide to bear a child or not.

The case was appealed and landed in the U.S. Supreme Court. On Jan. 22, 1973, the Supreme Court made ruled in favor of Roe, stating that under the ninth and 14th amendments, it was made constitutional for a woman to decide whether or not to terminate her pregnancy.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.