 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florence considering proposal to annex remainder of Lake Oakdale
0 comments
top story

Florence considering proposal to annex remainder of Lake Oakdale

{{featured_button_text}}
Lake Oakdale

The western part of Lake Oakdale can be crossed on Whitehall Shores Road. The portion of the lake that could be annexed is around the corner on the left, roughly straight through the clump of trees in the center of the photo. 

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — The city of Florence could be annexing the northern half of Lake Oakdale. 

On the agenda for next Tuesday's meeting of the Florence Planning Commission is a request from Claussen Developers to recommend the city annex and zone most of the northern half of the west Florence lake and the dam that impounds Middle Swamp to form the lake. 

The proposed annexation for the lake is open space recreation, meaning no development can occur on the property. Also, development would be prohibited by the water on the parcel. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

No properties surrounding this parcel will be affected by the annexation. For several years, the city has used a policy of annexing only when requested to do so by the property owners. 

The dam creating the lake was previously part of the Palms Course at Lake Oakdale. The golf course was sold to Claussen Developers last September for $1.44 million. 

Most of the southern half of the lake was annexed and zoned open space recreation by the city in January 2019 over the objections of several residents living around the lake. The lake was annexed to allow a connection from the city limits to properties located on the southern side of the lake that are currently being developed. The residents were concerned more about the development than the annexation. 

If the annexation receives a positive recommendation from the planning commission, it will go before the Florence City Council for approval likely in May and June. 

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday. It will be conducted via Zoom and available for viewing via the city's YouTube channel. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden announces actions to tackle gun 'epidemic'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

University of South Carolina's failure to offer condolences irks Lake City billionaire Darla Moore
Local News

University of South Carolina's failure to offer condolences irks Lake City billionaire Darla Moore

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The results of Darla Moore's April 5 letter to the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees reads like the first few lines of a story recapping a typical South Carolina-Clemson football game: Tigers could take advantage of Gamecocks' mistake. The Post and Courier reported Tuesday evening that Moore sent a letter to the board on April 5, four days after the death of her mother, Lorraine.

Darlington County portion of Hoffmeyer Road could be named after Terrence Carraway
Local News

Darlington County portion of Hoffmeyer Road could be named after Terrence Carraway

DARLINGTON, S.C. –  A major road connecting Florence and Darlington may soon be renamed the Terrence Carraway Memorial Highway. South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas and Rep. Robert Williams are sponsoring a resolution to request the state department of transportation name the portion of Hoffmeyer Road between between the Florence and Darlington County line and west of the Timmonsville Highway (SC Route 340) the Terrence Carraway Memorial Highway. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert