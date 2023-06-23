FLORENCE, S.C. — The city of Florence’s water system would not be able to handle the finished construction of all industrial and residential projects approved by the city of Florence, city officials say.

Michael Hemingway, the city’s utilities director, told Florence City Council members at a called meeting on Tuesday that the city needs to start planning for a “systematic, wholesale upgrade of the entire water and sewer system in all aspects and locations.” Planning has already begun, but the city will need to take out around $446 million in bonds over the next four years and raise fees to fund the project.

“The reason we are here today is because of growth, and because of that growth, we have to have the revenues in place to be able to handle, not only the present capacity of the system we have in place, but future growth within the city,” Hemingway said.

The biggest strain on the water and sewer system is projected to be the $810 million AESC US electric car battery plant that broke ground on June 7. Hemingway said if all three phases of the plant were built, it would need around 3.3 million gallons of water and produce around 2.9 million gallons of sewage per day.

If the AESC US plant and the 3,300 residential units approved by Florence City Council were built today, the water system would be over capacity by 630,000 gallons per day, according to Hemingway.

He said the sewer system would still be under capacity by around two million gallons per day, but the estimation only accounts for projects currently approved by the City Council and does not try to estimate future growth within the city.

Because the AESC plant will sit within a new industrial park, the city wants to build the infrastructure to handle whatever might go in the park instead of building just enough for the AESC plant, Hemingway said.

Companies that may want to invest in Florence like to see that the city has additional water and sewer capacity ready for them, rather than having to wait for upgrades to take place, he said.

If the city does nothing, the system still has around four or five years of capacity left, according to Hemingway. However, he said it is better to get ahead of the growth and have extra capacity.

“This is going to be able to put us at, again, that excess capacity so as industries come, when they ask the question, ‘Do you have the capacity to serve us?’ We can definitely say ‘yes,’” Hemingway said.

If the proposal is approved, the first project will be the expansion of the city’s surface water treatment plant. Planning is already under way for the expansion, which will increase the plant’s output from 10 million gallons per day to 20 million gallons per day.

The surface water treatment plant expansion will sit right next to the existing plant and will work together as a single plant. If approved by Florence City Council, it is expected to be complete by December 2026.

After the expansion, the city can do some “slight infrastructure changes” to bring the plant up to 30 million gallons per day, Hemingway said. Currently, the expansion is about halfway done being designed.

The expanded water treatment plant will not be ready before the first phase of the AESC plant is expected to be online, but the city is ready to meet the needs of that building, Hemingway said. It is the other two phases that might threaten the current system.

The water treatment plant expansion will also bring new filtering techniques to the city’s water system. Although currently the city meets all quality standards, new technology is being developed to help filter out a class of chemicals known as PFAS, which research has recently linked to a number of health problems.

While the surface water treatment plant expansion project is happening, the city will also invest in a new Jeffries Creek sewer pipe, which will run along Second Loop Road to South Irby Street and into the wastewater facility on Stockade Drive, according to Hemingway.

Long term, the city will look at expanding the wastewater facility from 22 million gallons per day to 33 million gallons per day, he said.

The city has more time to consider and build the wastewater expansion than the surface water treatment plant because it has more capacity. Hemingway said the design for the expansion should be done by next fall.

Another long-term goal of the city is to close the Timmonsville wastewater plant and pump the waste currently managed by that plant to Florence with all new infrastructure, he said.

The city of Florence’s financial advisers, the firm of First Tryon Advisors, said the city needs to borrow around $446 million for the project over three bonds for these and related projects. An additional $91 million will need to come from other funding sources, like banked cash or state grants.

The first bond is recommended to be for $33.5 million and will help pay for the planning and design of the surface water treatment plant expansion, the AESC economic development project, a utility system engineering master plan and automated water meters for billing.

President and COO Walter Goldsmith said City Council members should consider voting for the first bond at July’s meeting so that the bond can be closed by the end of the year.

The second bond, $183 million, will pay for the construction of the surface water treatment plant expansion. Goldsmith said the second bond should be taken out around August 2024.

At $230 million, the third bond will pay for the expansion of the wastewater facility expansion and a sewer project at the Florence East Industrial Park. This bond assumes that the city will have $50 million in cash reserved to reduce the amount of debt the city needs to take out, Goldman said.

He suggested that the third bond be taken out in August 2026.

Between the years of 2028 and 2040, the city is projected to pay around $28 million in debt each year if Florence City Council members approve each bond.

Due to inflation and the proposed projects, Goldsmith suggested that the city raise water and sewer rates at a higher-than-projected percentage over the next five years.

A study was done in 2020 that suggested the city raise water prices by 2% each year and sewer prices by 3% each year, but Goldman said the city will need to further increase rates.

Next year, the city should raise prices by 5% for both water and sewer, setting the average monthly bill at around $72.50, he said. In 2025, the city needs to raise both by 10%, and the next three years following, it should again raise both prices by 9.5%.

“You could certainly say, ‘Well, let’s delay the construction out a number of years or not build the projects,’ and you wouldn’t have the rate increases,” Goldman said. “But as Michael said, it’s important that you get these projects done at this time.”

The council did not make any decisions about the water and sewer expansion project or bonds at the called meeting.