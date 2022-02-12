Florence could be getting an aquatic center

Pipkins and McIver both asked for time for the community served by the schools to assess the plans.

McIver asked if it would be feasible to build a new Williams Middle School.

O'Malley provided several reasons why it would not be as feasible including cost (He said it cost the district $42 million to build the new Southside compared to a projected $27 million for a new North Vista), the size of the former Wilson High School property being only nine acres which would necessitate at least three floors and the timeframe of the construction (a new Williams would take eight or nine years; a new North Vista can be built in two).

Pipkins spoke about the historical nature of North Vista's location and how the community came together to make sure the school stayed where it is now.

Galloway did not specify his reasons during the discussion but did say he disagreed with the plan.

McIver and Pipkins also asked the board to give more time to present the proposal to the north Florence community for suggestions and potential acceptance.

O'Malley provided the board an overview of the plan before it voted on the architect and a construction management firm.