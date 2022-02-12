Florence could be getting an aquatic center

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence One Schools' North Vista Elementary School-Williams Middle School project could include an aquatic center.
Discussions held Thursday evening when the district's governing board selected an architect for the project revealed that the district could partner with another, as yet unspecified, governmental entity or entities to build an aquatic center and other athletic facilities on the site of the current Williams Middle.
After several minutes of discussion, the board voted 6-3 to select Jumper Carter Sease Architects of West Columbia to be the architect and Thompson-Turner Construction to be the construction management firm.
Chairman Porter Stewart, Vice Chairwoman Trisha Caulder, Secretary Bryan Chapman, Barry Townsend, Davy Gregg and Kimrey-Ann Haughn voted yes.
Townsend praised Superintendent Richard O'Malley for finding a way to get a new middle and elementary school in the area faster than anyone thought possible and with the district's limited resources.
Stewart said he felt it served the greater good for a new North Vista to be built instead of a new Williams Middle School.
Elder Alexis Pipkins Sr., the Rev. E.J. McIver and John Galloway voted no.
Pipkins and McIver both asked for time for the community served by the schools to assess the plans.
McIver asked if it would be feasible to build a new Williams Middle School.
O'Malley provided several reasons why it would not be as feasible including cost (He said it cost the district $42 million to build the new Southside compared to a projected $27 million for a new North Vista), the size of the former Wilson High School property being only nine acres which would necessitate at least three floors and the timeframe of the construction (a new Williams would take eight or nine years; a new North Vista can be built in two).
Pipkins spoke about the historical nature of North Vista's location and how the community came together to make sure the school stayed where it is now.
Galloway did not specify his reasons during the discussion but did say he disagreed with the plan.
McIver and Pipkins also asked the board to give more time to present the proposal to the north Florence community for suggestions and potential acceptance.
O'Malley provided the board an overview of the plan before it voted on the architect and a construction management firm.
First, sixth-graders at Timrod, Wallace Gregg and Lester – and their teachers – would be moved to North Vista beginning next year.
O'Malley said this part of the plan will remove the mobile units at Timrod, Lester and Wallace Gregg, leaving only McLaurin Elementary with mobile units.
He said this part of the plan would leave North Vista as the district's only K-6 school. O'Malley said the sixth-graders next year could attend the current North Vista for all three years of middle school. He said once North Vista is converted into a middle school, all of the district's sixth graders would be attending middle schools.
Second, the current North Vista Elementary School will be converted into the new Williams Middle School.
O'Malley said North Vista is designed similarly to the district's newest middle school, John W. Moore, except the gym at North Vista is smaller. He said the elementary school has a capacity of around 1,200 students and is operating at around 49% of that.
He later added the school's toilets would also have to be raised because they're designed for use by elementary school students.
Third, the church and former Wilson High School building located northwest of North Vista will be torn down. In its place, a new North Vista Elementary School will be built.
O'Malley said the new North Vista would be built for a capacity of around 700 students, which is the largest enrollment the school has seen in the past several years.
Pipkins criticized the planned capacity for the school. He said the capacity essentially told the residents served by the school that there would be no growth in the area.
Fourth, the current Williams Middle School, except the recently renovated gym, will be torn down and replaced by baseball, softball and football/soccer fields. The new aquatic center will be constructed there as well.
With the two-year construction time frame, those students, currently fifth-graders, would spend all three middle school years at the current North Vista.
The construction of the new school would be funded from pandemic relief money from the federal government, consolidation money from the Florence Four consolidation and the district's 8% money.
Construction is expected to take two years.