Florence could form second community development corporation

FLORENCE, S.C. – The city of Florence may soon be getting a second community development corporation.

The city council’s community development committee voted unanimously upon the motion of Councilman Chaquez McCall and a second by Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore to recommend that the city council direct city staff to research the process of forming a community development corporation to work on issues related to community development.

The committee is chaired by Councilwoman Lethonia “Peaches” Barnes.

A community development corporation is a nonprofit organization created to offer services and facilitate community development. The entity is governed by a board of directors and lead by an executive director.

The committee discussed at length the options available to the council, including hiring an outside person to run the corporation, hiring a new city staff member to run the corporation or using a current member of city staff to run the corporation. The committee also discussed how many members of the board of directors the city can appoint and remain eligible for certain grants.