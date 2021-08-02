Florence could seek All-America City designation

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence could soon be trying to win its second All-America City designation.

The marketing and public relations subcommittee of the Florence City Council voted by acclimation Monday afternoon to recommend to the full council that it direct city staff to develop a plan by the end of 2023 to get the city designated as an All-America City.

The All-America City awards are given out by the National Civic League to 10 communities each year to celebrate governmental entities that engage their residents in efforts to tackle challenges.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Florence was previously designated an All-America City in 1965.

Among the cities and other governmental bodies to be awarded the designation in South Carolina are Hartsville (1996 and 2016), Aiken (1997), Anderson County (2000), Charleston (1978), Columbia (1951 and 1964), Georgetown County (2005), Kershaw County (2018), Mount Pleasant (2010 and 2018), Orangeburg County (2005), Richland County (2006) and Rock Hill (1969, 2019).

The committee also voted to recommend that the council direct city staff to prepare a smart annexation plan that would allow the city to grow its population.

The recommendations probably will be made at the Aug. 9 meeting of the Florence City Council.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.