Florence could set water and sewer rates Monday afternoon

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence City Council is expected to take the final step to set its water and sewer rates for the next 10 years at its monthly meeting Monday afternoon.

On the agenda for the 1 p.m. meeting is the second and final reading of of Bill No. 2020-17.

The proposed new schedule would begin on July 1 and contains water and sewer rate increases of 1% for the first three fiscal years: 2021, 2022 and 2023. After the first three years, water rates will increase by 2% per year and sewer rates will increase by 3% per year for the remaining seven years of the schedule. The schedule will also fund the construction of a waste water treatment plant in west Florence. It was developed after a study performed by Willdan Financial Services.

The city establishes the rates on a 10-year schedule so as to provide bondholders an indication of revenue expected and also to avoid playing politics with the rates.

The proposed increases are less than the increases set in 2010 when the city council last set its rates.

Mayor Stephen J. Wukela previously told the council that the ordinance passed in 2010 establishes a 3% per year increase to the rates to counter the loss of value due to inflation.