Florence could set water and sewer rates Monday afternoon

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence City Council is expected to take the final step to set its water and sewer rates for the next 10 years at its monthly meeting Monday afternoon.
On the agenda for the 1 p.m. meeting is the second and final reading of of Bill No. 2020-17.
The proposed new schedule would begin on July 1 and contains water and sewer rate increases of 1% for the first three fiscal years: 2021, 2022 and 2023. After the first three years, water rates will increase by 2% per year and sewer rates will increase by 3% per year for the remaining seven years of the schedule. The schedule will also fund the construction of a waste water treatment plant in west Florence. It was developed after a study performed by Willdan Financial Services.
The city establishes the rates on a 10-year schedule so as to provide bondholders an indication of revenue expected and also to avoid playing politics with the rates.
The proposed increases are less than the increases set in 2010 when the city council last set its rates.
Mayor Stephen J. Wukela previously told the council that the ordinance passed in 2010 establishes a 3% per year increase to the rates to counter the loss of value due to inflation.
Inflation is the loss in purchasing value of a dollar as more dollars are added to the economy over time. Anytime more of something is added, the laws of supply and demand dictate that the value of one of that something decreases.
Also on Monday's agenda are the second and final readings of ordinances establishing provision to recover losses from intentionally damaged water meters, amending the budget for fiscal year, approving the refinancing of bonds and authorizing a conditional grant and development agreement with and conveying property to a development team.
There is one ordinance up for first reading at the meeting: leasing office space at 152 S. McQueen St. to Steven M. Calcutt.
There are three resolutions up for approval: extending the city council's ability to meet electronically, approving redevelopment grants for the first quarter of the fiscal year and amending the Project Urban Square development agreement. These resolutions are addenda to the agenda and must be added by two-thirds vote of the members present.
There are also executive sessions on the agenda for a proposed economic development project and a contractual matter.
For public participation in the meeting, people are asked to submit a comment or statement for consideration regarding an agenda item to Clerk to Council Casey Moore at ccmoore@cityofflorence.com by noon Monday or access the meeting through Zoom.
Any person who wishes to appear before the city council during the meeting must contact the city manager’s office at 843-665-3113 or ccmoore@cityofflorence.com before noon and provide the name of the person wishing to speak, contact information for the person and the matter on which the person wishes to speak.
If a group of people have an issue, it is preferred that a spokesperson be selected for the group.
Once contacted, the city will provide call-in information for the meeting.
Those calling in to the meeting are asked to speak clearly and deliberately, introduce themselves, be in a quiet place, turn down the volume on their streams of the meeting, be prepared to present concerns in a timely manner and wait a few seconds for lag time if addressed by a member of the council.
Also when a person calls into the meeting, that person will be held in a waiting room until recognized to present at the meeting.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
It will be broadcast by the city’s YouTube channel, which can be found by visiting the city’s website, cityofflorence.com, clicking the city council drop down menu at the top of the screen and clicking on web broadcast.