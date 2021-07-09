Florence County accounts for only coronavirus death in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The only confirmed coronavirus death that was reported Friday in South Carolina was from Florence County.
A middle-aged person (age 35 to 64) died of the disease, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, bringing the number of confirmed deaths in Florence County to 394. An additional 32 probable deaths have been reported in the county.
State health officials reported 212 new confirmed cases on Thursday, plus 83 probable cases and one probable death.
In the Pee Dee, nine new confirmed cases and nine probable cases were reported Friday.
Florence County led the region with four confirmed cases and one probable case. Williamsburg County was next with two confirmed cases and three probable cases, followed by Dillon, Marion and Marlboro counties with one confirmed case each. Dillon and Marion counties each reported two probable cases. Marlboro County reported one probable case.
The state’s cumulative totals now are 494,124 confirmed cases, 104,794 probable cases, 8,662 confirmed deaths and 1,184 probable deaths.
To date, 8,242,858 COVID-19 tests have been administered in South Carolina. State health officials reported that 6,167 people were tested Wednesday. The positivity rate was 4.7%.
As of Wednesday, 3,812,186 vaccination doses have been received in South Carolina. Of that, 2,104,202 South Carolina residents have received at least one dose (49%) and 1,852,801 are fully vaccinated (43.1%).
DHEC has established a COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line — 1-866-365-8110 — to assist residents in scheduling their COVID vaccinations.
The new vaccine information line launched with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
DHEC also established a Care Line — 1-855-472-3432.
The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child checkups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.