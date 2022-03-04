Florence County Adult Ed earns statewide honors

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County's Adult Education Program has earned accolades from state adult education officials.
At a recent statewide ceremony, the Florence County Adult Education Program received recognition from the S.C. Office of Adult Education, the South Carolina Association of Adult Education Directors, and the S.C. Association of Adult and Continuing Education.
Each organization presented the awards to Florence County Adult Education organization at the Celebrating Our Success Program.
Dr. Carol Hill, director of adult education for Florence County, said the local program received four state awards: The Facility Enhancement Award, the Stepped Up to the Plate Award, the Teachers Hall of Fame Award and the Paraprofessional/Administrative Assistant of the Year Award.
The Facility Enhancement Award is given to local adult education programs that upgrade their physical facilities to better serve students. Florence One Schools received this award in acknowledgement of the design and technology that it incorporated into the McClenaghan building remodeling project.
"We feel very honored to be teaching our hard-working adult education students in such a wonderful school setting as the McClenaghan building," said Hill. “The support that Dr. Richard O'Malley, superintendent of Florence One Schools, has given to adult and community education is a compliment to our students and a gift to our whole community."
The Stepped Up to the Plate Award is presented to adult education programs that develop innovative solutions to address the many challenges of the past school year.
"We are honored to have received this award two years in a row,” said Hill. “Our staff works collaboratively with other community partners to create opportunities for our adult students, and a part of this recognition reflects Florence County Adult Education’s increase in the number of students graduating and earning workforce certifications."
The Teachers Hall of Fame Award recognizes teachers with 10 or more years of experience in adult education.
Leeann Griggs, a former elementary school teacher, earned this award. Currently Griggs teaches high school equivalency students at the McClenaghan site in Florence.
"Students adore Ms. Griggs, and she does an excellent job differentiating instruction for her students so they can take ownership of their own learning," Hill said.
Each adult education program nominates a support staff person to be considered for regional recognition.
Janice Howard, family-community liaison for Florence County Adult Education, earned the Paraprofessional Administrative Assistant of the Year Award for the Pee Dee Region.
Howard has served at the Lake City adult education site for the past three years.
When the program began getting students enrolled in CNA certification classes, Howard created an initiative — In Your Shoes — that solicited donations from nurses and used the funds to purchase white shoes for more than 20 students, which for some, made the difference in their being able to complete the program.
The initiative has expanded, and received donations to purchase watches that are needed for the students’ clinical and work experiences.
"We are very fortunate to have Mrs. Howard working in adult education. She is very resourceful in helping with any project or student-need that may come her way,” said Hill.