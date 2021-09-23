Florence County and Charter Communications partnering to bring broadband to whole county

The contract contains clauses for what happens if the number of addresses to be connected exceeds the estimated 3,320. It indicates that the additional addresses will be connected at a rate of $1,355 per address.

As such, the county will allocate an additional $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds for potential additional addresses.

If the number of addresses is below the estimate, the cost to connect will be reduced by $1,355 for each address below the estimate.

Rusty Smith, Florence County administrator, told the council that the project is part of a larger $20 million effort from the company to connect the remainder of the county to broadband.

"I feel certain that this will expand our information highway exponentially," Smith said at a recent meeting.

Willard Dorriety Jr., Florence County Council chairman, said he hoped this would make Florence the first in the state with comprehensive broadband.

Councilman Roger Poston said the project would be big for the rural areas of the county. He added that the COVID-19 pandemic showed that children in rural areas needed access to broadband to complete online school work.