Florence County August inmate death ruled accidental overdose
Florence County August inmate death ruled accidental overdose

FLORENCE, S.C. — The August death of a Florence County Detention Center inmate has been ruled an accidental overdose caused by fentanyl toxicity in the setting of chronic drug abuse, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Fentanyl is an opioid medication commonly associated with medicinal use, heroin and other narcotics.

Tiffany Love Williams, 29, of Florence was discovered unresponsive about 6:40 a.m. Aug. 26 and, at that time, resuscitation efforts started, Florence County Coroner von Lutcken wrote in an earlier release on the death.

At the time the decedent was booked in to the detention center, she had admitted to using heroin very recently

Medics with Florence County EMS took her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

