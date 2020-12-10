Florence County Bar presents Anderson award to Kevin Barth, Bill Hatfield

"There's about a foot of snow on the ground and [Gov.] Dick Riley gave the day off for all state employees," Barth said. "So I called Judge Anderson and said are we supposed to work today."

Barth imitated Anderson asking why they wouldn't be working.

He said he told the judge about the weather and Riley's order.

"Do you work for Dick Riley or do you work for me?" Barth imitated the judge asking.

Barth then went to work only to find the judge pacing — Barth said he paces when he gets something on his mind — when he arrived.

"I said what are we going to do today," Barth said. "He said well, you're going home ... He said you're so worried about the weather, go on home and look at it all day long."

Barth said he told his wife thought he had been fired because Anderson asked him if he wanted to be a lawyer or a weatherman.

Barth said he learned the importance of working hard no matter what else is going on.

Barth also joked that Thursday was one of the very few times in his life that he had nothing to say. He added that he was humbled and honored to receive the award.