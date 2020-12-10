Florence County Bar presents Anderson award to Kevin Barth, Bill Hatfield

FLORENCE, S.C. — Kevin Barth and William "Bill" Hatfield are the 2020 recipients of the Judge Ralph King Anderson II Award from the Florence County Bar.
Anderson, a retired court of appeals judge and former state legislator, presented the awards at the bar association's annual meeting at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center Thursday afternoon.
Both Barth and Hatfield have personal connections with Anderson.
Barth, a partner at Barth Ballinger and Lewis, graduated from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 1982 and was Anderson's law clerk for a year afterward.
He shared two stories about his time with the judge — he called him a mentor and a lifelong friend — during his speech.
The first story involved Barth trying a case before Anderson.
Barth said at one point during the trial, Anderson asked him if he knew what gilding the lily meant.
"I said I think so," Barth said. "He said yet, you're winning but you're still talking. I said oh, so I should sit down. [Anderson said] I think so."
The second story involved a storm that left a foot of snow in the Palmetto State during Barth's time as a law clerk for Anderson.
"There's about a foot of snow on the ground and [Gov.] Dick Riley gave the day off for all state employees," Barth said. "So I called Judge Anderson and said are we supposed to work today."
Barth imitated Anderson asking why they wouldn't be working.
He said he told the judge about the weather and Riley's order.
"Do you work for Dick Riley or do you work for me?" Barth imitated the judge asking.
Barth then went to work only to find the judge pacing — Barth said he paces when he gets something on his mind — when he arrived.
"I said what are we going to do today," Barth said. "He said well, you're going home ... He said you're so worried about the weather, go on home and look at it all day long."
Barth said he told his wife thought he had been fired because Anderson asked him if he wanted to be a lawyer or a weatherman.
Barth said he learned the importance of working hard no matter what else is going on.
Barth also joked that Thursday was one of the very few times in his life that he had nothing to say. He added that he was humbled and honored to receive the award.
"Whoever was supposed to get the call instead of me, I got it so I'm going to take it," Barth said. 'I guess Hatfield was supposed to get the call but whoever missed the call because I appreciate it so much."
Hatfield, a partner at the firm now called Hatfield Temple, said his father was a local contractor who built several homes including the judge's home and that of a lawyer who hired him at the firm that now bears his name.
He thanked the judge for the introduction.
"Those were some of the kindest words you've ever spoken to me," Hatfield said. "I remember maybe the last conversation we had, the only thing you kept saying was 'Overruled.'"
He said his father arranged an interview with the lawyer after he returned home to work as a carpenter after law school.
Hatfield called Barth's stories about Anderson a tough act to follow. He thanked several people during his speech including the other lawyers he faced, the judges of the 12th Judicial Circuit, and his staff.
He also thanked his parents — he said his father didn't finish high school and grew up in a Kentucky hollow — for sacrificing so he and his siblings could have opportunities they couldn't dream of. He also thanked his wife, children and grandchildren.
The Anderson award has been given annually since 1998 to members of the Florence County Bar who have distinguished themselves through their dedication to community service.
During the ceremony Thursday, Anderson credited Hatfield's law partner, E. Hood Temple, for developing the award in 1997.
Anderson provided a summary of the careers and impact of each lawyer that has received the award before he presented the awards to Barth and Hatfield.
