Florence County buildings to fully reopen April 19

"Mask ans social distancing will still be required inside county facilities for both employees and the public. Citizens without masks should not b allowed within county facilities," Florence County Administrator KG "Rusty" Smith wrote in a memo sent to county elected and appointed officials.

"Temperature checks, however, will no longer be required for employees or the public when entering county facilities. Enhanced cleaning of county facilities will continue to ensure a safe environment for citizens and employees," Smith wrote in the memo. "Precautionary aids such as hand sanitizers and gloves should continue to be provided for employee use."