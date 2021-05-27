Florence County catalytic converter thefts a cyclical problem

"Some would say that, depending on which side of the vehicle the converter is located on, park that side against a hard wall," Nunn said. "It makes it more difficult to get under the vehicle to the area where the converter is located. The thieves are looking for the low-hanging fruit. If it looks like it will be too difficult, too time consuming or they'll get caught, they'll move on to another vehicle."

Nunn said the legislature has taken action and the governor just signed legislation that boosts the penalties for stealing catalytic converters.

The new law focuses not only on people who do the stealing but also the businesses that purchase the stolen converters.

Nunn said the agency has a good relationship with scrap yards and metal recyclers, where the converters most often end up.

"Most of them want to do the right thing," Nunn said. "They don' want stolen property.

"Initially it's metals recyclers. Catalytic converters typical go to bulk metal recyclers. There are also penalties for recyclers who receive stolen catalytic converters."

The legislation requires recyclers to collect a lot of information about the seller and the converter, he said.