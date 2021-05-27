Florence County catalytic converter thefts a cyclical problem

EFFINGHAM, S.C. − Florence County Sheriff's deputies conducted a southern Florence County manhunt Tuesday and later made two arrests, all connected with the reported thefts of catalytic converters − a cyclical problem that is again on the increase.
Catalytic converters are pollution control devices used with internal combustion engines to reduce carbon monoxide.
"We went for years without this being an issue" said Maj. Mike Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff's Office. "It was at first. Then it stopped, and now it is again. It's because of the value of the some of the materials inside the converter."
The allure of converters is the precious metals each contains, and the tendency for thieves to target them is not limited to the United States.
"Platinum is one of the elements inside," Nunn said. "Palladium and rhodium are two of the other elements. Palladium sells for about $3,000 an ounce, which is obviously in excess of gold."
All three, part of the platinum group of metals, are rare and pricey.
"Where a catalytic converter is located, it's not too difficult to get to," Nunn said. "With the right equipment and experience, you can remove in short period of time."
And, absent a locked garage, car owners' options on protecting their vehicles depend on making them an inconvenient target.
"Some would say that, depending on which side of the vehicle the converter is located on, park that side against a hard wall," Nunn said. "It makes it more difficult to get under the vehicle to the area where the converter is located. The thieves are looking for the low-hanging fruit. If it looks like it will be too difficult, too time consuming or they'll get caught, they'll move on to another vehicle."
Nunn said the legislature has taken action and the governor just signed legislation that boosts the penalties for stealing catalytic converters.
The new law focuses not only on people who do the stealing but also the businesses that purchase the stolen converters.
Nunn said the agency has a good relationship with scrap yards and metal recyclers, where the converters most often end up.
"Most of them want to do the right thing," Nunn said. "They don' want stolen property.
"Initially it's metals recyclers. Catalytic converters typical go to bulk metal recyclers. There are also penalties for recyclers who receive stolen catalytic converters."
The legislation requires recyclers to collect a lot of information about the seller and the converter, he said.
"Hopefully this legislation will deter all but the most dedicated," Nunn said.
Recent changes that put more deputies on the road have also worked to cut down on the thefts, Nunn said.
"Most recently we've been successful in catching some of the thieves in the act before they could leave the area," he said.
That was what lead to Tuesday's manhunt and arrests. Deputies responded to a suspicious person call that rolled up while the thefts were still taking place.
"We've been very proactive in enforcement of the narcotics laws," Nunn said. "In addition, having more deputies on a shift has enabled us to arrest some of these suspects in the act."