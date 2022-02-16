Florence County, city could partner to upgrade city's gateways

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County and the city of Florence could be getting ready invest $1 million to upgrade the areas around four or five roads leading into the city.

Thursday, the Florence County Council is expected to consider authorizing $300,000 from third penny sales tax funds for work on a city project on four or gateways: West Lucas Street, East Palmetto Street, West Palmetto Street, South Irby Street and possibly North Irby Street.

The city council approved a resolution last month allocating $700,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to upgrade the gateways.

Developing the gateways has been a long-term focus of the city. It's included in the city's 2010 and 2020 comprehensive plans and the city and county partnered with Francis Marion University on a study of improving the East Palmetto Street corridor.

Stephanie Bosch, assistant director of the Florence County Economic Development Partnership, told the Florence City Council Monday that upgrading the East Palmetto Street gateway is of vital importance for economic development.