Florence County, city could partner to upgrade city's gateways

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County and the city of Florence could be getting ready invest $1 million to upgrade the areas around four or five roads leading into the city.
Thursday, the Florence County Council is expected to consider authorizing $300,000 from third penny sales tax funds for work on a city project on four or gateways: West Lucas Street, East Palmetto Street, West Palmetto Street, South Irby Street and possibly North Irby Street.
The city council approved a resolution last month allocating $700,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to upgrade the gateways.
Developing the gateways has been a long-term focus of the city. It's included in the city's 2010 and 2020 comprehensive plans and the city and county partnered with Francis Marion University on a study of improving the East Palmetto Street corridor.
Stephanie Bosch, assistant director of the Florence County Economic Development Partnership, told the Florence City Council Monday that upgrading the East Palmetto Street gateway is of vital importance for economic development.
"When a new [potential] industry flies into the city of Florence and they come up from the Florence airport, that is their first impression of the community," Bosch said. "Really improving that corridor is an advantage for us in our efforts to recruit new industry."
The Florence Regional Airport is about a mile and a half from the city along East Palmetto Street. Right now, the first thing visitors would see is a mobile home dealership, an outbuilding dealership and a used-car lot. From there, they would see a few businesses, a railroad bridge and a few more businesses as they made their way to the city.
Once inside the city, assuming the visitors continued on East Palmetto Street, they would see a few more businesses and the building that was a hotel at one time.
It is not known what the upgrades will look like when they are completed.
Clint Moore, assistant city manager, told the council last month the feasibility and costs of the upgrades would have to be determined when the city has an opportunity to make the improvements.