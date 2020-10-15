Florence County continues to develop industrial park sites

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Council continues to work to develop two industrial parks.

The county council unanimously approved the second reading of an ordinance authorizing a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement with Santee Electric Cooperative for electric infrastructure in an industrial park to be located near Scranton.

It also unanimously approved infrastructure improvements in the Britton Bostick Winonna site on U.S. 76/301 near its intersection with East Old Marion Highway.

County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith Jr. said the agreement applied strictly to electrical infrastructure in the park located across from the K.J.'s warehouse on West Lee Flowers Road just north of the town. He said the agreement calls for a millage of 359.6 mills and special source revenue credits of 50% in years 1-10 of the agreement and 25% in years 11-30.

Smith added that the land currently generates property taxes of around $470 per year.

"They'll be investing millions and millions in electrical infrastructure and the county would be free to negotiate any fee in lieu of or any SSRCs [special source revenue credits] with any prospective industries based upon the prospective investment and job profile," Smith said.