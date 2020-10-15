 Skip to main content
Florence County continues to develop industrial park sites
FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Council continues to work to develop two industrial parks. 

The county council unanimously approved the second reading of an ordinance authorizing a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement with Santee Electric Cooperative for electric infrastructure in an industrial park to be located near Scranton. 

It also unanimously approved infrastructure improvements in the Britton Bostick Winonna site on U.S. 76/301 near its intersection with East Old Marion Highway.

County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith Jr. said the agreement applied strictly to electrical infrastructure in the park located across from the K.J.'s warehouse on West Lee Flowers Road just north of the town. He said the agreement calls for a millage of 359.6 mills and special source revenue credits of 50% in years 1-10 of the agreement and 25% in years 11-30. 

Smith added that the land currently generates property taxes of around $470 per year. 

"They'll be investing millions and millions in electrical infrastructure and the county would be free to negotiate any fee in lieu of or any SSRCs [special source revenue credits] with any prospective industries based upon the prospective investment and job profile," Smith said. 

He said the agreement would also fall under a metaphorical industrial park agreement with Williamsburg County. 

The first phase of improvements to the Britton Bostick Winonna site include the development of roadway on the property, water and sewer improvements to connect the site to the existing system nearby, and a monument sign and landscaping. 

The county is also working with South Carolina Department of Transportation regarding roadway improvements including a potential deceleration lane. 

The funding for these improvements will be provided by a economic development bond issue earlier this year along with a $500,000 grant from the South Carolina Department of Commerce and a $200,000 grant from Duke Energy. 

Other action taken by the Florence County Council Thursday

  • Approved an emergency ordinance recommending the use of face masks in the county; 
  • Approved the third and final reading of an ordinance authorizing the cessation of utility coverage by the city of Lake City in area off of Green Road and coverage of that area by the Barrineau Public Utility; 
  • Approved the second reading of a fee in lieu of tax agreement with Project Lightning Bolt; 
  • Disapproved the second reading of an ordinance changing the zoning of a property on West Smith Street in Timmonsville; 
  • Approved the second reading of an ordinance rezoning property on Whippoorwill Road in Effingham; 
  • Approved the second reading of an ordinance rezoning property on Hazelwood Lane in Effingham; 
  • Approved the appointment of Carla Angus to the Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse to represent County Council District 5 (Kent C. Caudle); 
  • Approved the appointment of Carolyn Caudle to the Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse to represent County Council District 6 (H. Steven DeBerry IV); 
  • Approved the reappointment of Dwight Johnson to the Planning Commission to to represent County Council District 6 (H. Steven DeBerry IV); 
  • Approved the reappointment of Mark Fountain to the Planning Commission to to represent County Council District 4 (Mitchell Kirby);
  • Approved the purchase of three rescue boats. related equipment and training for firefighters from the Johnsonville, Sardis-Timmonsville, and Hannah-Salem-Frienfield fire departments at a cost of $177,745 to be funded from the county unified fire district fund balance; 
  • Approved the use of $24,000 in County Council District 7 (Rev. Dr. Waymon Mumford) infrastructure funding allocation and $24,000 in Council Council District 7 utility funding allocations to pay Elmer Delara for clearing ditches and blockages and cutting vegetation on Noarth Carnaby Circle, Sam Harrell Road, and North Norwood Lane; 
  • Approved the reclassification of four positions in the Public Works department to provide for continuity of operations at a cost of $21,742 to be funded from departmental fund balance; 
  • Approved the use of $13,500 total from each county council member's infrastructure funding allocation for the purchase of a flagpole for the new veterans' hospital on National Cemetery Road; 
  • Approved the expenditure of up to $2,000 from Council District 2 (Roger Poston) infrastructure allocation funding for improvements at the Prospect Ball Field;
  • Approved the expenditure of up to $1,500 from Council District 2 (Roger Poston) infrastructure allocation funding to assist Pamplico with the purchase of a mower;
  • Awarded a bid to Summerill Law Firm of Washington, D.C. for the renegotiation of a new rate for the housing of prisoners of US Marshals in the Florence County Detention Center; 
  • Referred the recommendations of the Accommodations Advisory Tax Council for the spending of accommodations taxes to the Accommodations Tax Reconciliation Committee due to the uncertainty of the economic impact of COVID-19; and
  • Declared three cars and six trucks as surplus and authorized their sale via GovDeals. 
