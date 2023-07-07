FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence County corrections officer who worked at the Florence County Detention Center was arrested Thursday and charged with several drug-related charges.

Ladayisha Marie Bell, 30, of 310 Aster Bend Street, Timmonsville, was arrested by narcotics investigators and charged with one count each of trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute MDMA or ecstasy, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and furnishing contraband to a prisoner, according to a Florence County Sheriff's Office release.

"According to investigators, Bell is alleged to have had illegal narcotics on her possession while on detention center premises and had provided an inmate with a cell phone," Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in the release.

"It is always sad when one of our own violates the public trust," said Sheriff T.J. Joye. "We will not tolerate corruption within our ranks."

Bell was hired as a corrections officer at the detention center in April. She is currently being held at the detention center awaiting a bond hearing.

Nunn said Bell has been terminated from her position with the county.