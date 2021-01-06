Florence County could purchase Johnsonville City Hall

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Florence County could be purchasing the soon-to-be former Johnsonville City Hall.

The potential purchase of the building at 111 W. Broadway St. was discussed Tuesday night during a meeting of the Johnsonville City Council.

City Administrator Jim Smith told the council that an auction held in December had resulted in an acceptable bid from a man from Elizabeth, New Jersey. Smith said that man had bid $43,000, which was above the city's floor of $40,000. He added that the man plans to purchase the building to lease it to a professional person like a lawyer or a doctor.

The city council voted in August 2019 to approve the issuance of installment-purchase revenue bonds that the proceeds of would be used to build a new municipal complex at the site of a former grocery store. The complex is expected to include offices for the city’s water and wastewater treatment departments, administrative staff and an emergency operations center.

Smith said that furniture had been delivered on Monday and that the city was waiting for some better weather to begin the asphalt processing. He said it could be a week to 10 days before the contractor says things are finishing up. Smith added that the council would be meeting in the new building next month.