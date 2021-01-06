Florence County could purchase Johnsonville City Hall

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Florence County could be purchasing the soon-to-be former Johnsonville City Hall.
The potential purchase of the building at 111 W. Broadway St. was discussed Tuesday night during a meeting of the Johnsonville City Council.
City Administrator Jim Smith told the council that an auction held in December had resulted in an acceptable bid from a man from Elizabeth, New Jersey. Smith said that man had bid $43,000, which was above the city's floor of $40,000. He added that the man plans to purchase the building to lease it to a professional person like a lawyer or a doctor.
The city council voted in August 2019 to approve the issuance of installment-purchase revenue bonds that the proceeds of would be used to build a new municipal complex at the site of a former grocery store. The complex is expected to include offices for the city’s water and wastewater treatment departments, administrative staff and an emergency operations center.
Smith said that furniture had been delivered on Monday and that the city was waiting for some better weather to begin the asphalt processing. He said it could be a week to 10 days before the contractor says things are finishing up. Smith added that the council would be meeting in the new building next month.
"What I am looking for tonight is just a follow-up vote to determine if you want to sell the building at this point," Smith told the council.
He said the city's appraisers had found the building to have a value of between $68,000 and $70,000.
One council member asked Smith about the potential for Florence County to purchase the building.
"The county has expressed some interest in it," Smith said. "They've gone back and forth and back and forth. We've had discussions. The mayor [Johnny Hanna] has had discussions with Florence County. I've had discussions with Florence County, but they haven't committed to do anything. And I'm not getting the sense that there's any kind of commitment coming."
The county council has not discussed the potential purchase of the city hall in an open session. No executive sessions were listed on the meeting agendas for October, November or December.
Florence County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith Jr. said that one possible use for the county would be as a magistrate's office. He said the current office was rented, flooded often, and did not have a courtroom.
However, Smith added that for the county to purchase the building it would have to be in the best financial interest of the county and that the county council would have to approve the purchase at a meeting.
A discussion followed about the two options before the Johnsonville council.
Hannah asked Jim Smith if the bid was time-sensitive.
Smith said that there was nothing in the bid that indicated the council needed to make a decision immediately.
Hannah then suggested that the city give the county an additional 30 days to make a commitment on the building. Hannah noted that the county had recently taken steps to help the city.
The Florence County Council approved the purchase of the former Wellman Country Club for $600,000 at its December meeting over "no" votes from Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. and Councilman Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II.
Dorriety said he was not opposed to the city's decision to use its capital project sales tax funds to renovate the course but added that he had promised when he was selling the sales tax to the public that the county would not own the course.
Brand said he did not want the county to be involved in the golf course business but added that he hoped the course would an economic boon for the city and the surrounding area.
The council unanimously approved deferring the item until its February meeting to give the county more time to commit to purchasing the building.