Florence County Council already moving forward on third penny sales tax projects

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Council continues to move forward on projects that were included in the county's third penny sales tax referendum.
On the agenda for the 9 a.m. Thursday meeting of the county council is a request to approve a bid from Welch's Quality Builders and Roofing of Turbeville in the amount of $299,697 to replace the roof at the Florence County Public Service Building.
The third penny sales tax was approved by voters on Nov. 3, 2020. It allocates roughly $120 million from a bond issue backed by expected sales tax revenues to fund several hundred projects throughout the county.
Also on Thursday's agenda is the the consideration of the use of $1.04 million in third penny sales tax funds to purchase a total of 136 breathing packs for four of the fire departments in the county's unified fire district. The West Florence fire department would receive 50 of the devices, Olanta would receive 40, Johnsonville 36 and Sardis-Timmonsville 10.
Another item is the purchase of a 2021 Ford F-250 from McLaughlin Ford in Sumter to be upfitted for use as a brush truck for the Olanta fire department in the amount of $69,206 from third penny sales tax funds.
Thursday's agenda also contains the second reading of an ordinance authorizing a lease agreement with the city of Johnsonville for the former Wellman golf course. The city of Johnsonville plans to use the money allocated to it under the third penny sales tax to redevelop the course.
Last month, the council approved the use of $681,744.12 to purchase 19 cardiac monitors for the emergency medical services department, the use of $429,207.50 to fund resurfacing and stripping at the Public Service and Lower Florence County Public Service Buildings, and the use of $1.46 million to fund paving projects at the Johnsonville and Coward Athletic Complexes and at the Lynches River County Park.
The county council's justice and public safety committee has also recommended the approval of the use of $14.4 million in third penny sales tax – and $1 million in other funds – funds for the construction of two new fire fire stations – one in Olanta and one near Pamplico – and the purchase of two new tanker trucks and two rescue trucks for Hannah-Salem-Friendfield, a new rescue truck and a new ladder truck for Johnsonville, two engines, two tankers and two rescues for Howe Springs, two engines for West Florence, one engine for Sardis-Timmonsville, one engine for Olanta and two brush trucks and repairs to the Windy Hill stations.
The county voted to pre-pay for a ladder truck, two pumpers and a rescue vehicle for the Howe Springs Fire Department for a combined $2.61 million, a ladder truck and a rescue vehicle for the Johnsonville Fire Department for a combined $1.27 million, a pumper for the Olanta Fire Department for $566,043 and two pumpers for the West Florence Fire Department for $1.14 million at a special meeting held in late April.