Florence County Council already moving forward on third penny sales tax projects

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Council continues to move forward on projects that were included in the county's third penny sales tax referendum.

On the agenda for the 9 a.m. Thursday meeting of the county council is a request to approve a bid from Welch's Quality Builders and Roofing of Turbeville in the amount of $299,697 to replace the roof at the Florence County Public Service Building.

The third penny sales tax was approved by voters on Nov. 3, 2020. It allocates roughly $120 million from a bond issue backed by expected sales tax revenues to fund several hundred projects throughout the county.

Also on Thursday's agenda is the the consideration of the use of $1.04 million in third penny sales tax funds to purchase a total of 136 breathing packs for four of the fire departments in the county's unified fire district. The West Florence fire department would receive 50 of the devices, Olanta would receive 40, Johnsonville 36 and Sardis-Timmonsville 10.

Another item is the purchase of a 2021 Ford F-250 from McLaughlin Ford in Sumter to be upfitted for use as a brush truck for the Olanta fire department in the amount of $69,206 from third penny sales tax funds.