Florence County Council candidate charged with DUI per se

McAllister then asked the reporter if he understood. After the reporter replied in the affirmative, McAllister added that he knew what he was going to do if the reporter did not understand.

McAllister also added that certain things were not the business of Florence County Council District 4.

The reporter again attempted to ask whether McAllister was born in a certain year to confirm that there were not two Kenneth McAllisters at the same address near Timmonsville and whether McAllister had been charged with DUI in November 2019.

McAllister replied that he was not sure about either question.

Earlier in the conversation, McAllister confirmed that he was born in the same year.

He also told the reporter not to contact him at work anymore — McAllister answered the same phone number on a Saturday at his home — and said he would have someone contact the Morning News on his behalf.

McAllister requested a jury trial on both charges, according to court records.

As of Monday afternoon, no action has been listed in the court records since McAllister's requests for a jury trial.