Florence County Council candidate charged with DUI per se

FLORENCE, S.C. — A candidate for Florence County Council was charged with driving under the influence late last year.
A charge of driving under the influence per se is still pending against Kenneth McAllister, Democratic nominee for Florence County Council District 4.
Driving under the influence per se is similar to driving under the influence. The major difference between the charges is that driving under the influence per se does not require proof that the offender was impaired in his operation of a motor vehicle as would be the case with driving under the influence.
McAllister was arrested on Nov. 21, 2019, according to records of the South Carolina Judicial Department. He was also charged with a seat belt violation.
McAllister was pulled over for allegedly speeding by a Timmonsville police officer, according to a report filed by Cpl. Jason Plowden of the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
Plowden was asked to meet with the officer as the officer suspected that McAllister was impaired. He arrived on the scene near Alligator Road just after 9 p.m. and met with the officer.
"I made contact with the driver, McAllister," Plowden says in the report. "I could smell an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person. I moved McAllister over in front of my vehicle... I could see as McAllister walked that he was unsteady."
After a brief pause for a nature break, Plowden asked McAllister if he had been drinking.
"He went into this long explanation," Plowden continues in the report. "He ended up with a couple drinks."
Plowden then administered three standard field sobriety tests which McAllister did not pass according to the report.
McAllister was then arrested and transported to the Florence County Detention Center in Effingham. At the detention center, McAllister blew a 0.08 blood-alcohol content on a Breathalyzer test, according to the report.
McAllister was released on a $1,020 personal recognizance bond on Nov. 22, 2019, according to the court records.
A personal recognizance bond only needs to be paid if the person released is found to have violated its conditions.
McAllister declined to comment on Wednesday afternoon when contacted by the Morning News.
Prior to offering no comment, he questioned whether the information was newsworthy or not and told the reporter that the information was none of his business.
After the reporter attempted to explain that he was attempting to determine if a candidate running for county council had been charged with a crime, McAllister denied this was part of the reporter's job.
McAllister then asked the reporter if he understood. After the reporter replied in the affirmative, McAllister added that he knew what he was going to do if the reporter did not understand.
McAllister also added that certain things were not the business of Florence County Council District 4.
The reporter again attempted to ask whether McAllister was born in a certain year to confirm that there were not two Kenneth McAllisters at the same address near Timmonsville and whether McAllister had been charged with DUI in November 2019.
McAllister replied that he was not sure about either question.
Earlier in the conversation, McAllister confirmed that he was born in the same year.
He also told the reporter not to contact him at work anymore — McAllister answered the same phone number on a Saturday at his home — and said he would have someone contact the Morning News on his behalf.
McAllister requested a jury trial on both charges, according to court records.
As of Monday afternoon, no action has been listed in the court records since McAllister's requests for a jury trial.
If convicted of the DUI per se charge, McAllister would face between 48 hours to 30 days in jail or 48 hours of community service according to South Carolina Code. Seat belt violations carry a fine of $25 for the first offense and $50 for subsequent offenses according to South Carolina code.
McAllister defeated longtime Florence County Councilman Mitchell Kirby during the June 9 Democratic primary election.
He faces Republican Jerry W. Yarborough Jr. in the Nov. 3 general election.
The Morning News located three traffic tickets when searching state court records for Yarborough. Those tickets were from 1995, 1998, and 2001. There is also a contracts civil action from 1988.
