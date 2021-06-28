Florence County Council candidate says charge was 'cooked up' to embarrass him

FLORENCE, S.C. – A man running for a seat on the Florence County Council says a group of Florence County Sheriff's deputies conspired to arrest and charge him with assault and battery in the second degree.
A charge against Kelvin Mitchell, one of two Democrats running in the Florence County Council District 6 special election, is still pending, according to South Carolina court records.
Assault and battery in the second degree carries penalties of up to three years in prison, a $2,500 fine or both, according to the South Carolina Code of Laws.
"Our sheriff's department, which, as you've seen, has pretty much changed over," Mitchell said. "During the transition, it was actually Sheriff [Kenney] Boone who was actually over the sheriff's department then. Mr. Boone had went through some personal problems, which cost him his job and actually landed him in jail. Then we had [Interim] Sheriff [Billy] Barnes who took over. At that time, I believe the ones that orchestrated this ... used that as an opportunity."
Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye was elected in November. Boone was indicted by a state grand jury and arrested on April 24, 2019. Barnes was named interim sheriff later that day.
"They came after me," Mitchell continued. He said later that he had talked with some people with the sheriff's office and was told that there was a lot of "un-transparent" things going on at the sheriff's office at that time.
"I was like they didn't have to involve me but I thought that was something that if I didn't know nothing about, I guess it made me a victim," Mitchell said.
A police report written by Deputy Robert Rowell indicates that the alleged assault and battery happened on Aug. 6, 2019.
The report says that an unidentified female's mother paid $100 to have Mitchell give her daughter a driving lesson.
Mitchell told the Morning News on Saturday that he had been a member of Mount Zion AME Church for more than 20 years. Mitchell is the operator of Mitchell's Driver Training School.
Rowell further alleges that Mitchell, the female and her mother attend the same church and that Mitchell offers discounts on his courses for church members. Mitchell confirmed this to the Morning News on Saturday.
Rowell says that Mitchell picked the female up at her residence, transported her to his residence – the residence is the same location he used to fill out paperwork to run for office – and went over driving materials until taking the female out to lunch.
Mitchell said Saturday that he had turned his garage into a classroom. He added that he had used the classroom for years and that the state comes out every year to approve his classroom and make sure it is safe.
After the lunch – Rowell did not specify where they went to lunch – they returned to Mitchell's residence and went over more driving material.
When that lesson was complete, Rowell says the female told him that Mitchell extended his hands out and asked the female to approach him. Rowell says the female told him that when she did so, Mitchell anointed the female by touching her forehead.
Rowell then says the female alleges that Mitchell pressed his body against hers and began touching intimate areas on her body until she pushed him away from her and told Mitchell that she did not like that.
Mitchell said he was totally innocent.
"That wasn't the story," Mitchell said. He added that once someone gets to a house, they can "cook up" any story they want about their visit.
"You mean you was with him eight hours and he only touched the outside of your garment immediately after class," Mitchell said. "That's what [they said] happened. I saw her for eight hours and I just went [he gestured like he was touching someone]. That's what they cooked up."
He said that the allegations seemed to him like something someone scripted to try to embarrass him.
"I would never stoop that low," Mitchell said. He added that he did not believe that anyone should be violated. Mitchell said later that he was always a person who tries to help other people.
Rowell said the female told him that she then lied to Mitchell to get away from him. After waiting for Mitchell to leave, Rowell said the female told him that she found Mitchell's wife in the residence and told him what had occurred in a closed room.
He added that the female told him that Mitchell's wife told her that she would take her home and then return to confront Mitchell.
"It was devastating to my wife, to my family," Mitchell said.
Rowell added in the report that Mitchell called the female's residence twice while he was on the scene and that the matter was referred to Investigator Sarah Miller for investigation.
Mitchell said he had talked to some of the people who knew the family of the female and had been told that the family had left town and the female had attempted suicide.
"You have to trust God. When people tell you how it's going to play out and it doesn't play out, people get scared. They just fall to pieces," Mitchell said. "That's what that was all about."
He said later that the female's step-parents, who work in the school district, may have felt that Michell, who ran for a school board seat in 2018, could have had something to do with their jobs. He later added that he did not know who was behind the attacks on his character.
South Carolina court records indicate that Mitchell was arrested one week after the report was filed on Aug. 13, 2019.
"I was shocked by it," Mitchell said. "When it came down, I got arrested and I went in the court. It wasn't nothing about me being an instructor. There wasn't nothing about me doing what I was doing. It was like I picked some woman off the side of the road and these things took place."
Magistrate Belinda Timmons set his bond at $5,000 cash later that day, according to the court records.
Mitchell was bonded out of jail by his wife 10 days later on Aug. 23, 2019.