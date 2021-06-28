Florence County Council candidate says charge was 'cooked up' to embarrass him

After the lunch – Rowell did not specify where they went to lunch – they returned to Mitchell's residence and went over more driving material.

When that lesson was complete, Rowell says the female told him that Mitchell extended his hands out and asked the female to approach him. Rowell says the female told him that when she did so, Mitchell anointed the female by touching her forehead.

Rowell then says the female alleges that Mitchell pressed his body against hers and began touching intimate areas on her body until she pushed him away from her and told Mitchell that she did not like that.

Mitchell said he was totally innocent.

"That wasn't the story," Mitchell said. He added that once someone gets to a house, they can "cook up" any story they want about their visit.

"You mean you was with him eight hours and he only touched the outside of your garment immediately after class," Mitchell said. "That's what [they said] happened. I saw her for eight hours and I just went [he gestured like he was touching someone]. That's what they cooked up."

He said that the allegations seemed to him like something someone scripted to try to embarrass him.