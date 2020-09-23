Florence County Council candidates participate in forum

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County Council candidates Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II, Rev. Amiri Hooker, Kenneth McAllister, and Jerry Yarborough were the first candidates to participate in a series of candidate forums sponsored by the League of Women Voters Florence chapter and the Florence County Republican Party Tuesday evening.
The next forum is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday. It will feature candidates running for the two at-large seats on the Florence County Council. Those candidates are Democrats Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes and Chaquez McCall and Republicans Steve Byrd and John Sweeney.
The forums will be live streamed on the League of Women Voters Facebook page and the Mt. Zion Productions Facebook Page.
The Republican Party plans to video the event and post video to their Facebook page the day after the forum.
The elections are scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3.
