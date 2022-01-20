Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. elected to third term

FLORENCE, S.C. – Willard Dorriety Jr. will serve a third term as chairman of the Florence County Council.
Dorriety, a Republican representing part of west Florence, was reelected unanimously during the County Council meeting held Thursday morning.
Dorriety thanked the members of the council.
"I see you gentlemen working in your districts the very best that you can to serve all y'all's constituents, not just a select few," Dorriety said. "This council has had good teamwork and we're going to see it on the map. We're going see it in other areas."
He added that teamwork means getting things done a lot better.
He was nominated by Roger Poston. The nomination was seconded by Buddy Brand.
Since the election was unanimous, it satisfies the county code requirement that a chairman serving a third term by elected by two-thirds of the council.
Brand, a Republican representing parts of south and west Florence, was unanimously elected vice chairman.
Brand's nomination was made by the Rev. Waymon Mumford. His nomination was seconded by Toney Moore.
Mumford, a Democrat representing parts of north Florence, east Florence and northern Florence County, was reelected secretary/chaplain.
Mumford's nomination was made by Jason Springs. The nomination had multiple seconds including Kent Caudle and Poston.
Other Florence County Council Action
The Florence County Council also approved:
>> the third and final reading of an ordinance amending the county code regarding street widths to comply with the widths required by the South Carolina Department of Transportation;
>> the second reading of ordinances amending the county code regarding small family-owned parcels of land and amending the code to allow for signage at new county industrial parks;
>> resolutions changing a fee in lieu of tax agreement from Willow Creek Lumber Company to Charles Ingram Lumber Company and authorizing the lease of two county-owned properties for farming to B3 Floyd Farms and in the manner most advantageous to the county;
>> the award of a bid to C. Ray Miles Construction of Johnsonville to construct sidewalks on North Dargan Street in the amount of nearly $1.25 million to be funded from the second penny sales tax;
>> the purchase of two ambulances from Wheeled Coach Industries of Winter Park, Fla. in the amount of $347,678 to be funded from budgeted funds;
>> the award of a bid to Gaster's Grading Company of Johnsonville for the Spaulding Heights Park drainage project in the amount of $198,533.04 million in third penny sales tax funds;
>> the purchase of a full body scanning system for the Florence County Detention Center in the amount of $128,250 from a South Carolina Department of Public Safety grant ($120,000) and budgeted funds ($8,250);
>> the hiring of Transystems to provide engineering and inspection services on the North Dargan Street sidewalk project in the amount of $77,995 in second penny sales tax funds;
>> the purchase of property to serve as a location for a Hannah-Salem-Friendfield fire station in the amount of $50,000 of third penny sales tax funds;
>> the purchase of five acres of land near Johnsonville for a new EMS station for $25,000 in third penny sales tax funds;
>> the use of up to $11,700 from District 1 (Jason Springs) infrastructure funding allocation for mulching of approach sectors at the Lake City airport;
>> the use of up to $3,500 from District 4 (Jerry Yarborough Jr.) infrastructure funds for an engine repair at the Timmonsville Rescue Squad;
>> the authorization allowing County Administration Rusty Smith Jr. to settle a part of the county's opioid lawsuit with three companies; and
>> the reappointment of Shelby Kirby to the Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee representing District 6 (Toney Moore).
The council did not approve a request to rezone a property in Tara Village to commercial status.
The council introduced an ordinance amending the county code to allow Pamplico to serve water to an area previously granted to but not served by Johnsonville.
