Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. elected to third term

FLORENCE, S.C. – Willard Dorriety Jr. will serve a third term as chairman of the Florence County Council.

Dorriety, a Republican representing part of west Florence, was reelected unanimously during the County Council meeting held Thursday morning.

Dorriety thanked the members of the council.

"I see you gentlemen working in your districts the very best that you can to serve all y'all's constituents, not just a select few," Dorriety said. "This council has had good teamwork and we're going to see it on the map. We're going see it in other areas."

He added that teamwork means getting things done a lot better.

He was nominated by Roger Poston. The nomination was seconded by Buddy Brand.

Since the election was unanimous, it satisfies the county code requirement that a chairman serving a third term by elected by two-thirds of the council.

Brand, a Republican representing parts of south and west Florence, was unanimously elected vice chairman.